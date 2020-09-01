The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5: Netflix Twist, Synopsis Will It Happen Updates?

- Advertisement -

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5: It is a popular anime series based on a renowned manga comic written by Nakaba Suzuki. The story is about the Kingdom of Liones, whose monarchy is overthrown by a group of tyrants, forcing the princess to go on a quest to find seven evil knights and request their help.

Netflix released its first season back in 2015 and proceeded to launch all four seasons as they came out with an incredible response from this streaming giant’s readers. The anime series has consistently maintained a position in Netflix’s Top 10 list also. Season 4 of the same was dropped on Netflix on August 6, 2020.

Season 4 Synopsis

After being on the receiving end of various threats from Demons, the seven deadly knights had to combine once more to conquer danger. The official synopsis of this season is as follows:

“The Seven Deadly Sins have saved the kingdom of Liones from the invading demons. However, Camelot remains under the Ten Commandments’ job, along with the Sins, are sprinkled. Meanwhile, in the Fairy King’s forest, King and Diane begin to learn the truth concerning the prior war, 3,000 years ago.”

Twist

A lot of folks were also a part of the cast that worked in the fourth year. A Number of Them include Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth, Jouji Nakata as Cusack, and Jun Fukuyama as King. Other than that, we saw that the fan-favourite Ayahi Takagaki is enjoying the function of Derieri, Emiri Katō, playing that of Daldry and Hiroki Touchi playing with that of Estarossa.

Season 5- Will It Happen?

The answer is YES. Even if the fourth season came out super late, the good news for the lovers is one of the most successful anime series to be generated has already been renewed for another season!

It had been expected to release in October this year but is likely to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because of this, Season 5 will emerge in January 2021.