The Roku Streaming Stick+ is maybe the best streamer Roku has made,

The Roku

and it was a tremendous value as it launched at $60 — now, you can catch one on Amazon for an all-time low cost of just $39.

This best-selling Roku player supports 4K resolution and HDR content despite being a tiny dongle that tucks away out of sight behind your tv.

If that is still too pricey or if you do not care about resolution, the Roku Express HD streaming media player is available for just $29.

Fire TV Sticks are the best selling streaming media players around Amazon’s website.

In the end, Amazon promotes them like mad and cuts the costs all of the time.

The two Fire TV Stick models are great, of course, but they’re also not the only game in town.

There is another brand of streaming boxes that many people like far more than Fire TV apparatus.

Should you prefer Roku apparatus to Amazon’s Fire TV lineup,

then don’t worry because we have got a set of deals for you which might be better.

Starting with the entry-level model, the Roku Express HD was upgraded for 2019,

and it is one of the most inexpensive streaming media players out there.

You receive access to every streaming service you’ve ever heard of together with

dozens and dozens of services that you’ve probably never heard about.

In addition to this, you get The Roku Channel, that aggregates a variety of

amazing movies and TV shows that you can stream for free.

It’s shipping out next week,

and it’s only $29 in Amazon.

There are three things you won’t get with the Express HD that may make it worth the update.

To begin with, you won’t get a compact dongle form factor —

it is still compact, but it’s not a dongle. Secondly, you won’t get support for content that flows in 4K resolution.

And third, you won’t get support for the vivid colours that come along with HDR content. For all that,

