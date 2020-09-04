Home Entertainment The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot...
The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update Check Here.

By- Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary
“The Rising of the Shield Hero” is a Japanese Dark Fantasy Animated Series Led by Takao Abo and script by Keigo Koyonagi. The show is that the adaptation of a Japanese publication by Aneko Yusagi. Season 1 started on January 9, 2019, and finished on June 26, 2019, with a total of 25 episodes made by Kinema Citrus. Crunchyroll-Funimation has bought the rights to the series and renewed a second and third season. Season 1 became a hit and achieved a considerable fanbase. The animations were too great, which brought the audience to the series along with the exciting story.

Date of release

The”Rising of this Sheild Hero season 2″ will shortly be releasing could be at the end of 2020.

The official season premiere date has not yet been declared yet–the delay in releasing as a result of international shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Expected Cast

Much like the season, season two is speculated to have the exact same principal character, Naofumi Iwatani. And in addition, the co-characters that we expect are Itsuki Kawasumi, Raphtalia, Motayusa, Filo.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Plot

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 1 is unquestionably a superhit show. Hence the bar is set high for”The Rising of the Shield Hero Season two.” The story revolves around the protagonist Naofumi, a student who has placed in a magical world. Naofumi wanted to become the World’s Cardinal Hero and serve the entire world. Moving on, he’s created with his love and becomes the Queen of this kingdom. He felt betrayed and lived in darkness. He fights back with his companions to fulfil his ultimate assignment, and they solve the puzzle of the Waves. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 1 abandoned us at a cliffhanger. The wait will likely be worthy!!! The spins and the story will unfold very soon.

