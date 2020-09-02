Home TV Series The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot...
The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Recent Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
The Rising Of The Shield Hero is a Japanese animated series. It’s created under”Kinema Citrus.” The storylines come from a book by Aneko Yusagi. The initial season was aired back in January of 2016. Since the day of its release, it accumulated a huge fan base. Season 1 consisted of 25 episodes. The last episode was released back in 2017. It has been a long since any new upgraded. Fans had been eagerly waiting for information. This could be verified by the number of fan stories for next season online. However, the wait is finally over.

The story of The Rising Of The Shield Hero revolves around Naofumi, the protagonist. He’s also known as the protector’. Naofumi devoted his life to rescuing others from odds and deadly issues.

Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 Release Date

There’s not been any official announcement for the release date yet. Fans will need to buckle themselves as the season will air till October 2020. We expect to see another season dropping on our displays anytime as the pandemic finishes.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Cast

Confirmed that season 2 will be out very soon; however, the cast and details are not yet understood!! Sources also state that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2

We might finally have a new pair of voice actors and actresses! Let us wait for the info! Below are some of the characters anticipated!

Billy Kametz, a popular Japanese voice actor, will sound for Naofumi Imatani, the protagonist of this series whose motto is to serve the entire world.
Erica Mendez, a Hollywood voice actress, will say for Raphtalia, slave of Naofumi, by a curse.

Brianna Knickerbocker, an anime voice actress, will seem for Filo, who becomes the Queen following her affiliation with Naofumi.

We expect the trio to be back and create a lot of pleasure and enthusiasm in the crowd. However, they led The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 1 very well! They would recreate the magic once more!

The Plot For Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2:

Being an Isekai series, the rising of defense hero started as a novel series before getting a Manga and finally anime. The story revolves around Naofumi, a student who is suddenly transported to a magical fantasy world. He discovered a publication of four personalities on the planet and names the title of’Shield Hero’. The last season finished with Naofumi realizes the other personalities belong to the identical hometown. The other heroes look more resilient, subsequently Naofumi. A couple of spoilers for Season 2 has to keep you participated. We anticipate that Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo will be more potent and calm to the enemies. Naofumi wonders why other personalities are trying to save the world.

Establish and continue to binge-watch Season 1 until the next launch. The show is supposed to be prolonged to two more seasons.

