The real reason The Boys season 2 is releasing episodes weekly

- Advertisement -

Sprinkled during the first 3 episodes of this Boys’ second season are Easter eggs in the kind of posters as well as an old Budweiser ad with a superhero named Liberty. These short glimpses of this abandoned hero never gave us a very clear picture of that this heroine could be… until today. Episode 4, titled”Nothing Like It in the World,” revealed the shocking fact that Stormfront is Liberty. While we don’t understand how Liberty seems so great after 50+ Season at work (Compound V possibly?), we talked to showrunner Eric Kripke to find out additional information about her transformation to Stormfront.

The Boys Season 2: Is Liberty in the Comic Books?

While Stormfront is a character in the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson that had been made by the Nazis, Liberty is a wholly new invention from Kripke and his writing group. When there are several vital differences (the most important one being in the comic books, Stormfront is a man ) it is very apparent she exhibits a number of her comic book counterpart’s beliefs.

- Advertisement -

“From day one wished to attract Stormfront in as a personality, but we wanted to alter it up as we all do with lots of the components in the series,” Kripke told IGN. “We wanted it to signify 2020. And the fact is now, a great deal of hate is packed inside this type of educated, magical social networking bundle. Like,’ Hey, we are only iconoclastic free thinkers over here,’ but actually, we have been hateful s**t for years ‘ We needed to reflect that. We start with this personality who is educated and a free thinker, but, as soon as you scratch the surface you understand how hateful her ideas and feelings are. And today, in episode 4we recognize that not only does she have these hateful thoughts, but she is also quite old and she is holding onto quite old hateful ideas that is she is now only packaging in fresh ways.”

For the sake of spoilers, Kripke did not go into a lot of detail concerning Stormfront’s mysterious past or she’s determined to make a comeback all of a sudden. But he did hint why Vought might have given her a fresh character.

“We understood that Stormfront is considerably older than she lets on,” Kripke explained.” [Liberty] only came from a dialog of, well, Vought likely changed her picture every few years and only transferred her about, such as a catholic priest. So, who would she have been in the’70s or’60s? Who wouldn’t have been if she’d greater liberty to be openly racist? So that it emerged from that dialog.”

We also found it interesting for a personality named Liberty, she does not meet her title – Kripke explained the reason why. “It falls under a typical Vought M.O.,” Kripke said. “They provide their personalities with very marketable titles. And the heroes in several ways exhibit the exact opposite qualities of these titles they are professing: Queen Maeve does not behave like a queen, Homelander is not protecting his homeland, and Liberty is all about the opposite of freedom.”