The prospect of a fresh stimulus bill remains languishing in Congress, as leaders in the parties remain in an impasse over what ought to maintain a new coronavirus relief package.

Congress

However, a key Trump government official — Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin —

gave a few encouraging remarks to House leaders Tuesday, noting that a bipartisan agreement on a statement is nonetheless possible.

But there’s still a great deal of work to do to make a brand new stimulus bill happen.

For months now, Congress has allowed the prospect of a —

including the possibility of financing for a new wave of coronavirus-related stimulation payments for many Americans —

languish in the upper chamber.

Senators recessed for a month without taking action on a part of companion stimulation

legislation after the House of Representatives delivered over its version.

Meanwhile, the broad strokes of why a brand new stimulus bill is necessary in the first place have not changed.

The rampaging across the US, casting an ominous shadow across the US market.

Tens of millions of Americans remain newly unemployed.

And the two parties could get an easy win from being seen as working to pass a thorough relief bill, with benefits that enjoy bipartisan support —

such as the most Americans say they desperately need at the moment.

So, what’s the holdup? What happens next?

A key Trump administration officer, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, offered his take this week during a House subcommittee hearing.

His remarks possibly provided a bit of optimism about where matters stand along those lines.

“We will keep working with the Senate and House on a bipartisan basis to get a phase four relief package,

” Mnuchin said Tuesday, during a hearing of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis,

adding his hope that an arrangement would include funding for priorities such as colleges, vaccines, along with child maintenance.

“I believe a bipartisan arrangement still should be reach.”

After a custody from House Majority Whip and South Carolina Democrat Jim Clyburn who Mnuchin”return to the negotiating table, prepared to find a common cause

” with Democrats on a stimulus bill,

Mnuchin affirmed that he’s”ready to sit down with (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) at any opportunity to negotiate,

” and “the President and I really do encourage added fiscal reply and we have been working hard to try and obtain a negotiated agreement on a bipartisan basis.

” For the time being, however, both sides still have a ways to go before they’re close enough to reach a compromise.

For example, Pelosi told reporters after speaking with Mnuchin Tuesday afternoon that she’s worrie about what she learne from your Treasury secretary,

who she said wanted to”do a little now and a little later” when it comes to stimulus.

The position from Democrats is that Congress should”go large” now.

Similarly, during a call involving Pelosi and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in recent times,

she offere to reduce the price tag on a new stimulus bill from $2.4 trillion to $2.2 trillion but state that’s as low as Democrats want to go.

Republicans, however, want $1 trillion to be the high limit.