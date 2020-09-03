Home TV Series The Promised Neverland Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know The...
TV Series

The Promised Neverland Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know The All Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
Based on the manga series by author Kaiu Shirai and illustrator Posuka Demizu,’The Promised Neverland‘ is a dystopian anime that revolves around a bunch of children living in Grace Field House, a scenic, well-facilitated orphanage ran by the loving and kind caretaker Isabella, whom the kids refer to as”Mom.” For the 11-year-old Emma, life has been perfect. However, after she and her friends find the body of a girl who was supposed to be embraced, they start realizing the orphanage’s sinister facts. The first manga series is hugely popular, so as soon as the news came out that Clover Works is creating an anime adaptation, it gained significant interest. As it came out, the primary season received a widespread positive response from the critics and viewers alike, and there were already a lot of talks about a possible season 2. Here’s what we have been able to find out about it.

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Release Date

The Promised Neverland Season 2 is scheduled to launch in January 2021. Initially, The Promised Neverland Season two was to air in October 2021, but it was postponed due to the continuing pandemic. The second season’s production started last year, but because of the rescheduling, it will air next year.

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Cast: Who Is In It?

Sumire Morohoshi voices Emma in Japanese and Erica Mendez in English. Norman, the kids’ leader because of his genius-level strategic wisdom, is voiced by Maaya Uchida (Japanese) and Jeannie Tirado (English). Mariya Ise (Japanese) and Laura Stahl (English) provide Ray’s voice, both the intellectual and skeptic of the group.

Aside from the three protagonists, the cast of’The Promised Neverland’ includes 34 other children with distinctive personalities. Some of the most prominent among these are Don (voiced by Shinei Ueki from Japanese and Cedric Williams in English), Gilda (Lynn in Japanese and Ryan Bartley in English), and Phil (Hiyori Kono in Japanese and Amber Connor in English). Yūko Kaida (Japanese) and Laura Post (English) lend their voices to Isabella, the caretaker. In contrast, Sister Krone, the newest helper in the orphanage, is voiced by Nao Fujita (Japanese) and Rebeka Thomas (English).

Most of the main cast members are slated to return in season 2, save for Fujita and Thomas, as Krone was killed in the 10th episode of season 1.

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Plot

The Promised Neverland is set in 2045. It talks about a young woman Emma, all eleven years old. She resides in an orphanage called Grace Field House. Above all, she’s a total of 37 siblings. However, what brings about the change in the narrative is Emma and her buddy Norman’s discovery that the orphan was a front to increase people as food for a demon.

Moreover, Isabella is in allegiance with the demonic creatures. They formulate a strategy to escape from the orphanage. They would like to conserve each of their sisters. The story moves ahead to their own lives, planning, and places the escape.

TV Series
