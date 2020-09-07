Home TV Series The Promised Neverland Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You...
TV Series

The Promised Neverland Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should Know

By- Ajeet Kumar
The Promised Neverland’s story is based on the manga series written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrator Posuka Demizu. It is a dystopian Anime that revolves around a group of kids living in an orphanage known as a Grace field home. The loving and kind caretaker Isabella runs the orphanage. Kids refer to her as a mother.

The first manga series was a massive hit.so when news came out that Clover Works is creating an anime on precisely the same manga, it garnered considerable interest.

The very first season received a widespread positive reaction from the audiences and critics.

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Release Date

The Promised Neverland Season 2 is scheduled to release in January 2021. Originally The Promised Neverland Season two was to broadcast in October 2021, but on account of the ongoing pandemic, it was delayed. The creation of the next season began last year, but because of the rescheduling, it’s going to air.

The Promised Neverland season 2 Plot –

The promised neverland season 2 tells the story of 38 children residing in an orphanage in 2045. Isabella takes good care of those kids. Behind the scenes, the orphanage is your plantation for harvesting human meat for demons.

In the first season, we found that the finish of 37 chapters of the manga. Each of the children above 5 affords to escape the grace field home, and below five are left back there with Isabella, we saw this happening in season 1.

In the next season, we’ll find out exactly what happened to Norman. Several demons might be introduced in the upcoming seasons, such as favourable Mujika & Sonju. The first season of this Promised Neverland focused on The Launch Arc and the jailbreak arc of the manga.

At the upcoming season, we’re expecting the Promised forest arc as well as The search of Minerva arc of the manga.

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Cast: Who Is in It?

Sumire Morohoshi voices Emma in Japanese and Erica Mendez in English. Norman, the leader of these kids because of his genius-level strategic intellect, is voiced by Maaya Uchida (Japanese) and Jeannie Tirado (English). Mariya Ise (Japanese) and Laura Stahl (English) provide the voice for Ray, the intellectual and sceptic of this group.

Aside from the three protagonists, the cast of’The Promised Neverland’ comprises 34 other kids with distinctive personalities. Some of the most prominent among them are Don (voiced by Shinei Ueki in Japanese and Cedric Williams in English), Gilda (Lynn in Japanese and Ryan Bartley in English), and Phil (Hiyori Kono in Japanese and Amber Connor in English). Yūko Kaida (Japanese) and Laura Post (English) lend their voices to Isabella, the caretaker. In contrast, Sister Krone, the new helper at the orphanage, is voiced by Nao Fujita (Japanese) and Rebeka Thomas (English).

Many members of the major cast are slated to return in season 2, save for Fujita and Thomas, as Krone was killed in the 10th episode of season 1.

Ajeet Kumar

