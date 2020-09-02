Home TV Series The Promised Neverland Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You...
TV Series

The Promised Neverland Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know!

By- Ajeet Kumar
The Promised Neverland is a Japanese manga that has been illustrated by Posuka Demizu and written by Kaiu Shirai. The story revolves around a group of kids who cultivate a strategy to escape from an orphanage. The show was first aired in an anime tv adaptation from CloverWorks from January to March 2019.

The Promised Neverland Season 2: Release Date

The Promised Neverland season two is scheduled to release in January 2021.
The first release date for season two was set for October 2020. However, this had to become pushed back to early-2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While that was met with disappointment by fans, but it’s understandable considering the complications that the pandemic is causing. Unfortunately, The Promised Neverland now joins a long list of anime series and movies which were delayed.

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Cast

The animated series asks a throw that brings the characters to life. The cast of this Promised Neverland Season 2 comprises:

  • Emma will be dubbed by Sumire Morohoshi (Japanese) and Erica Mendez (English)
  • Norman by Maaya Uchida (Japanese) and Jeannie Tirado (English)
  • Ray by Mariya Ise (Japanese) and Laura Stahl (English)
  • Mother Isabella by Yuko Kaida (Japanese) and Laura Post (English)
  • Sister Krone from Nao Fujita (Japanese) and also Rebeka Thomas (English)
  • Don by Shinei Ueki (Japanese) and Cedric Williams (English)
  • Gilda by Lynn (Japanese) and Ryann Bartley (English)
The Promised Neverland Season 2: Plot

Season 2 The Promised Neverland is anticipated to become a direct continuation from the first season.

As the anime has been a faithful adaptation of the first manga series, we understand where the plot will probably go for season two.

Season 1 covered up to Chapter 37 of Volume 5, and there were reports that another installment will cover around 64 chapters (combined over 24 episodes).

But never needing to reveal any possible spoilers, we won't go into the manga plot.

Season 1 of The Promised Neverland is available right now on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Anime-Planet, and Hulu.

Ajeet Kumar

While lovers of Tom Hardy's Venom...
