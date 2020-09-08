The Promised Neverland Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update Here !!!

- Advertisement -

The Promised Neverland is a Japanese manga series written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu. The sequence was animated by CloverWorks and led by Mamoru Kanbe. Kazuaki Shimada is dealing with character designs, and Takahiro Obata is composing the arrangement’ music. It had been serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump from August 2016 to June 2020, with the individual chapters collected and published by Shueisha into eighteen tankōbon volumes as of June 2020.

The story of this series revolves around orphans in a home that is maintained by Isabella. A couple of the orphans, Norman and Emma discover that their home is a form of a plantation of black forces due to that kids are introduced up as offenders.

The first season of this show was aired on Amazon Prime but only in Japan. It comprised 12 episodes.

The Promised Neverland was adored by Anime fans throughout the planet and additionally gained their admiration.

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Release Date

Season two of The Promised Neverland is scheduled for launch in January 2021. Production of the second season already started in 2019. So it was expected that the season two would broadcast in October.

But due to the continuing international outbreak, the entertainment industry suffered greatly and season two will broadcast within the next air because of the rescheduling.

Trailer details –

The Promised Neverland season two trailer launched on 30th august 2020. Viewers loved the trailer from the very first day of its release.

After tasting the trailer, viewers are waiting for the entire feast.

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Cast

The animated series requires a cast which brings the characters to life. The cast of The Promised Neverland Season 2 includes:

Emma will be dubbed by Sumire Morohoshi (Japanese) and Erica Mendez (English)

Norman by Maaya Uchida (Japanese) and Jeannie Tirado (English)

Ray by Mariya Ise (Japanese) and Laura Stahl (English)

Mother Isabella by Yuko Kaida (Japanese) and Laura Post (English)

Sister Krone by Nao Fujita (Japanese) and Rebeka Thomas (English)

Don by Shinei Ueki (Japanese) and Cedric Williams (English)

Gilda by Lynn (Japanese) and Ryann Bartley (English)

Other Details?

The first season witnessed progress together with narratives with much more attention given to the outstanding characters. For another season, the most important plot will revolve around Emma and her decisions. The producers of the series revealed they were not able to work much with the character in the first season so that they shall compensate for the reduction with the examples of the upcoming season. The new season will raise the grade of the operation, and this is definitely what fans were awaiting t hear! By the founders, this season will be much more exciting and more of a drama than we could expect.