The Promised Neverland Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Here

By- Ajeet Kumar
The Promised Neverland Season 2– The Promised Neverland is a Japanese manga series written by Kaiu Shirai and exemplified by Posuka Demizu. Shueisha publishes it, and its genre is dark fantasy, sci-f I, and thriller. The second season is announced to be shown in January 2021.

What’s The Release Date Of Season 2?

The new season will launch after the live-movement film. The movie will appear on December 18, 2020. Furthermore, the next season of the series changed into beforehand set to release in Japan in October 2020 but set off due to the COVID pandemic.

The entire production endeavor goes using and a lot of forthcoming motion pictures and shows. Presently the moving toward the season of the anime series will land in January 2021.

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Cast: Who Is in It?

Sumire Morohoshi voices Emma in Japanese and Erica Mendez in English. Norman, the chief of these children due to his genius-level tactical wisdom, is spoken by Maaya Uchida (Japanese) and Jeannie Tirado (English). Mariya Ise (Japanese) and Laura Stahl (English) provide Ray’s voice, both the intellectual and skeptic of the group.

Aside from the three protagonists, the cast of’The Promised Neverland’ comprises 34 other kids with distinctive personalities. Some of the most notable among these are Don (voiced by Shinei Ueki from Japanese and Cedric Williams in English), Gilda (Lynn in Japanese and Ryan Bartley in English), and Phil (Hiyori Kono in Japanese and Amber Connor in English). Yūko Kaida (Japanese) and Laura Post (English) lend their voices to Isabella, the caretaker. In contrast, Sister Krone, the new helper in the orphanage, is voiced by Nao Fujita (Japanese) and Rebeka Thomas (English).

Most major cast members are slated to return in season 2, save for Fujita and Thomas, as Krone was killed in the 10th episode of season 1.

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Plot

The Promised Neverland is put in 2045. It talks about a young woman Emma, all eleven years old. She resides in an orphanage called Grace Field House. Above all, she has a total of 37 siblings. However, what brings about the shift in the story is that Emma and her friend Norman discovered that the orphan was a front to raise people as food for a demon.
Additionally, Isabella is in allegiance with the demonic creatures. They formulate a plan to escape from the orphanage. They would like to save each of their sisters. The story goes ahead for their lives, planning, and places the escape.

