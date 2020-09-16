- Advertisement -

The program has been encouraging a few of the movies as indicated clips to users, helping them spread rapidly.

movies

Among the most well-known UFO movies proven to be nothing more than the Goodyear blimp.

TikTok has skyrocketed in popularity on a short period of time,

and everyday check-ins on the app are becoming a routine for countless individuals.

Just like any social program, a few users have huge followings,

but others log in to find out what everybody else is doing and maybe get a laugh or two.

Now, TikTok’s algorithm for advocating content seems to have triggered a UFO panic,

with the app highlighting a whole bunch of videos that allegedly reveal unexplained phenomenon which largely takes the kind of bright lights in the night sky.

The truth of what is happening is, clearly, not quite paranormal.

As The Daily Dot reports, the UFO trend appears to have been sparked when an individual by the name of

@withinthewild published a movie showing what they portray as”sparkly diamonds” from the evening sky.

The movie is not good since it barely captures the alleged”extraterrestrials” flashing briefly at different points in the sky,

and there is definitely no ship or vessel or anything to indicate the existence of whatever big. Occasionally,

a small blip of light will appear and then disappear in the next frame,

but that is about it.

@withinthewild

See the bright diamonds?

♬ first sound — within the wild

The app’s algorithm began recommending the movie to others, and it took off from there

It’s not exactly proof of aliens,

but it is also not the only video to pop up recently on TikTok showing what is apparently mysterious lights in the skies.

A lot of other movies have gained a lot of attention recently,

including the next video that reveals what initially looks like fireworks,

but going in a whole bunch of unexplainable directions.

@joeyobrien5

♬ first audio — joeyobrien5

Of course, not all the sightings have defied explanation.

In New Jersey, traffic on a local freeway halted as people parked their cars to escape and film everything seemed like a flying saucer in the distance.

Check it out:

@adammasri02

Welcome into sep #2020 spaceship #nj

♬ original audio — adammasri02

Pretty persuasive material, right? Actually, not so much.

As it turns out, that flying saucer wIt is in the ideal side-profile to make it resemble something else,as just the Goodyear blimp flying over Metlife Stadium.

but you can see the flashing light and huge illuminated banner across the side.

Oops!

Look, I get it. It is in 2020. Things are super, super weird at this time.

I believe the majority of people on Earth right now are experiencing heightened levels of anxiety and anxiety (I know that I am),

and we begin to look for risks that are not there.