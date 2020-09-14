- Advertisement -

The presidential campaign of Joe Biden wasted no time in turning the revelations from a viral Atlantic post about Donald Trump

Donald Trump

- Advertisement -

and derogatory remarks he reportedly made about military service members into a catastrophic campaign advertisement.

The Trump campaign has sent its attorneys after the Biden campaign, demanding in a cease-and-desist letter that the ad stop is running.

Trump representatives assert the ad relies on a”fake story,”

and that the president never said any of these remarks attributed to him in the Atlantic post.

Whenever that news story by The Atlantic about derogatory comments

President Donald Trump reportedly made about some army service members started going viral earlier this month,

then you could forecast a minumum of one outcome that was guarantee to happen next.

The Biden effort turned into the news narrative —

quoting anonymous sources who said Trump had disparaged the intelligence of support members,

in addition to wanting to keep wounded soldiers from parades — into a devastating campaign advertisement.

Jeffrey Goldberg wrote that the article that was publish by The Atlantic,

” Among the anecdotes this report recounts is the exchange between Trump

and his team afterwards Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain expired in August of 2018:

“Trump told his senior team, based on three sources with direct knowledge of

the occasion,’We are not going to support that loser’s funeral,’ and he became angry, according to witnesses,

when he saw flags lowered to half-staff. Guy was a [expletive] loser,’ the president told aides.

” Just as predictably, the Trump effort has now sicced its attorneys on

the Biden campaign for running an advertisement on Twitter that incorporate some of what had been reporte from the Atlantic article.

Trump campaign senior legal adisor Jenna Ellis has delivered a cease-and-desist letter to the Biden campaign calling for

the ad to be pulledand for Twitter and Facebook to take action over what the Trump campaign claims is the advertisement’s misleading content.

In her letter, Ellis writes (along with using the idiosyncratic, somewhat random capitalization style used by Trump himself):

“The Atlantic post along with also the False and Misleading Ad both rely upon statements supposedly made by anonymous sources that were directly contradicte on

the document by twenty-one individuals present with President Trump daily.

Also, the modern facts in the Secret Service record totally debunk this fake story.

”

It comes amid something of a bad news pileup for the president,

who’s also the topic of longtime Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward’s new book Rage which is going to be on shelves starting Tuesday

Woodward responded on 18 on-the-record interviews with the president for his book,

which includes many revelations that cast the president in a bad light —

for example Trump’s apparent downplaying of that the coronavirus early on in public while talking independently with Woodwar about how severe Trump realize it had been.