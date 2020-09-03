The Politician Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest News !!!

- Advertisement -

The Politician is set to return next month with new plot twists. Netflix has established Friday, June 19 for the season two premiere, also introduced first look photographs for the upcoming season of Ryan Murphy’s dark humor collection.

The series centers on Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, who has known since age seven that he is likely to be the president of the USA. But he’ll need to browse the most dangerous political landscape of all — high school.

- Advertisement -

The show also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, Jessica Lange, and Benjamin Barrett.

Feb Netflix, season 2 will find Payton attempting to”unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race. As a long-time Representative and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) in her side, Dede’s re-election was likely to be simple, but Payton — that sees as another step on his path to the presidency — must decide what type of politician he finally wants to be able to be successful, even if this means exposing secrets, lies, along with a throuple.”

The series hails from Fox 21 TV Studios under Murphy’s overall deal at 20th Century Fox TV. Murphy serves as author, showrunner, and executive producer, and frequent Murphy collaborators Falchuk and Brennan serve as authors and EPs.