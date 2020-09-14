Home Technology The New Apple Watch Will Feature A Pulse Oximeter
Technology

The New Apple Watch Will Feature A Pulse Oximeter

By- Akanksha Ranjan
The new Apple Watch will feature a pulse oximeter, and also the fresh iPad Air is expected to possess an iPad Pro-like design.

 

Apple

The iPhone 12 series won’t be introduced until October through a different virtual event, so don’t expect any iPhone information on Tuesday.

September is generally the month of iPhones.

It all starts after Labor Day with the iPhone announcement.

Then the handsets go up for preorder on the first Friday following the press conference before being release in shops (and shipping to buyers) seven days later.

But this is the year of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and routine schedules have been disrupted.

Apple will still hold a press conference this month, but it’s happening on September 15th, about a week later than usual.

And the virtual event will not contain some iPhone announcements.

Several leaks have promised that the iPhone 12 event won’t occur until mid-October.

The reports claim two iPhone 12 models would be release soon after that, and another two will arrive a few weeks into November.

Presently, a new report gives us a final forecast for Apple’s September 15th occasion. Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 12 is not going to be part of it.

accordance with veteran leaker Mark Gurman,

Apple will unveil new Apple Watch models and new iPads throughout the digital occasion this week.

However, the iPhone 12 will be left out of this press conference.

The Apple Watch Series 6 will feature a faster processor and a blood oxygen meter, which can be called a pulse oximeter.

The new Watch will arrive in two standard sizes, including 40mm and 44mm.

Apple has also planned a more economical Watch version this year, though Bloomberg makes no reference of the device’s features.

Other leaks also have detailed the supposed”Apple Watch SE,” which will become an Apple Watch 3 replacement.

Apple will unveil a brand new iPad Air on Tuesday that features a design like the iPad Pro.

The tablet will replace the home button with an all-screen appearance, the report notes,

without explaining where the fingerprint detector goes or whether the device will include Face ID support.

A recent report stated the iPad Air could have a new Touch ID

standby button on the side that will replace the normal home button,

and it will be a first for an Apple product.

Gurman says that the iPad Air will include a slower processor than

the iPad Guru and won’t have a ProMotion screen.

The Apple One services bundles are also coming shortly,

but it’s unclear whether Apple will present them during Wednesday occasion or later.

Interestingly, the report states that Apple will announce

silicon-powered Macs from November.

The first AirPods headphones using an over-ear form factor and fresh

AirTags locators are due by the end of the calendar year,

but it’s uncertain when they will be introduced.

A more compact HomePod featuring the same design as the first is in the works also,

but it’s uncertain when it will launch.

Akanksha Ranjan

