The Mandalorian’ season 2:

See Baby Yoda in the brand new trailer

The Mandalorian season two debut on Disney+ on October 30th, and on Tuesday, Disney shared with the very first trailer for the new season of the streaming collection.

According to the trailer, The Mandalorian year 2 will follow Din Djarin because he tries to reunite Child (aka Baby Yoda) together with his own kind.

Contrary to the first year, Jedi will reportedly play a very important part in the second season of The Mandalorian.

blockbuster TV shows and films

When it comes to blockbuster TV shows and films, this fall will be a lot quieter than normal due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

However, among 2019’s most significant streaming hits returns on October 30th.

On Tuesdaywe got our first glimpse of this new season in a trailer

that includes a ton of Baby Yoda (but still insufficient ).

The trailer does a fairly great job of preparing the second season

, as Din Djarin is tasked with the child he repeatedly risked his own life for in the first season”using its own type.”



The trailer also references Mandalore the Great, who headed a succession of battles from the Jedi and has been mentioned in year 1.

The early order driving the Star Wars films was not within the initial season, but it sounds just like Jedi will play a role in the next:

Here’s the Complete synopsis for The Mandalorian year 2, that arrives Disney+ on October 30th:

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy

at the tumultuous age after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

“The Mandalorian” celebrities Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard,

Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez.

cast members

In addition to the cast members recorded above,

the next season can also be expected to add Rosario Dawson as Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi

Padawan Ahsoka Tano, Katee Sackhoff, as Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze,

Timothy Olyphant at a brand new role, and Temuera Morrison possibly taking on the mantle of Boba Fett.

Disney has yet to pick up The Mandalorian for a third year officially, but manufacturing is allegedly already penalized,

since the Jon Favreau spin-off was a significant success story for its streaming service. Always, it might be a while before show sees the light of day.