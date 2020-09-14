Home Entertainment The Last Duel: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Upcoming Movie
EntertainmentMovies

The Last Duel: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Upcoming Movie

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Ben Affleck says he’s nervous about working on his upcoming film”The Last Duel,” directed by veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott. The much-awaited project, based on Eric Jager’s book “The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France,” will also comprise Affleck’s friend, business partner, and regular collaborator Matt Damon.

The two actors, who won the original screenplay Academy Award in 1998 for”Good Will Hunting,” have penned the script for the new film along with Nicole Holofcener. Talking to Entertainment Tonight,” Affleck, 47, said the film has a span setting, a genre he hasn’t explored yet.

“I am somewhat nervous. Since I have never completed. It’s 1386, therefore it is similar to armor and swords and stuff like that. Nevertheless, it was a real pleasure working with Matt and Nicole Holofcener, who wrote the script with us,” the actor said.

“(Matt and I) kept saying, ‘Why have we not done this more often?’ We just got lucky that our schedules kind of intersected so we had free time to share. We obtained Ridley Scott directing it. And Jodie Comer’s in the movie, so that’s quite exciting, and Adam (Driver),” the actor added. “The Last Duel” will be co-produced by Scott Free Productions and Damon and Affleck’s Pearl Street Films.

Badshah Dhiraj
