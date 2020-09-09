The Last Duel: Release Date, Cast, Plot And So Keep Reading To Know More About It

- Advertisement -

Well, known director, Ridley Scott is coming up with his historical drama-thriller movie The Last Duel. It’ll feature A-List Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon who penned the script of the film. It is produced by Jennifer Fox, Ridley Scott, Nicole Holofcener, and Kevin J. Walsh. The film is inspired by the release titled The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager. Everyone is eagerly waiting for this movie.

The movie also confronted delay this year and now the viewers are wondering when they will be able to watch this movie in the theaters.

The Last Duel Release Date

- Advertisement -

This project was announced back in July 2015, with Francis Lawrence since the manager. But after the Disney and Fox deal, everything shifted. Additionally, Ridley Scott substituted Lawrence as the manager. This past year, Disney started the filming of this upcoming historical film in Dordogne, France. But sad to say, the production had been ceased as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Subsequently, Disney also postponed the release of the film. The Last Duel was first slated to release on December 25, 2020. Now, it will hit the theaters on October 15, 2021. The good thing is the shooting will restart approximately late August.

The Last Duel Cast

This historical movie will feature many excellent actors. So below are the cast members of The Last Duel:

Matt Damon as Jean de Carrouges

Adam Driver as Jacques Le Gris

Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges

Ben Affleck as King Charles VI

Harriet Walter as Nicole de Buchard

Nathaniel Parker as Sir Robert D’Thibouville

Sam Hazeldine as Thomin du Bois

Michael McElhatton as Bernard Latour

The Last Duel Plot

The Last Duel will bring back the audiences to the 14th century in France. It will tell the story of two best friends named Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris. Later a significant tragedy happened as they both have to battle to the death after Carrouges blames Le Gris of abusing his wife.

