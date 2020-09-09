Home Entertainment The Last Duel: Release Date, Cast, Plot And So Keep Reading To...
EntertainmentMovies

The Last Duel: Release Date, Cast, Plot And So Keep Reading To Know More About It

By- Badshah Dhiraj
- Advertisement -

Well, known director, Ridley Scott is coming up with his historical drama-thriller movie The Last Duel. It’ll feature A-List Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon who penned the script of the film. It is produced by Jennifer Fox, Ridley Scott, Nicole Holofcener, and Kevin J. Walsh. The film is inspired by the release titled The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager. Everyone is eagerly waiting for this movie.

The movie also confronted delay this year and now the viewers are wondering when they will be able to watch this movie in the theaters.

Also Read:   Mr. Love: Queen's Choice Episode 2 Release Date, Preview, and Spoilers

The Last Duel Release Date

- Advertisement -

This project was announced back in July 2015, with Francis Lawrence since the manager. But after the Disney and Fox deal, everything shifted. Additionally, Ridley Scott substituted Lawrence as the manager. This past year, Disney started the filming of this upcoming historical film in Dordogne, France. But sad to say, the production had been ceased as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Subsequently, Disney also postponed the release of the film. The Last Duel was first slated to release on December 25, 2020. Now, it will hit the theaters on October 15, 2021. The good thing is the shooting will restart approximately late August.

Also Read:   The Last Duel Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Information
Also Read:   SoulCalibur VI: Setsuka Revealed as New Character, And Know More Information For You!!!

The Last Duel Cast

This historical movie will feature many excellent actors. So below are the cast members of The Last Duel:

  • Matt Damon as Jean de Carrouges
  • Adam Driver as Jacques Le Gris
  • Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges
  • Ben Affleck as King Charles VI
  • Harriet Walter as Nicole de Buchard
  • Nathaniel Parker as Sir Robert D’Thibouville
  • Sam Hazeldine as Thomin du Bois
  • Michael McElhatton as Bernard Latour

The Last Duel Plot

The Last Duel will bring back the audiences to the 14th century in France. It will tell the story of two best friends named Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris. Later a significant tragedy happened as they both have to battle to the death after Carrouges blames Le Gris of abusing his wife.

Also Read:   Greenhouse Academy Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

- Advertisement -
Badshah Dhiraj
Dhiraj is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows & comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, how tech works and daily news about how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at Worldtoptrend.com

Must Read

Free Rein Season 4: Is It Renewed For Season Release Date And Other Updates!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The season 3 of Free Rein was published on 6 July 2019. Nonetheless, it's a very long wait for fans and viewers who want...
Read more

Kung Fu Panda 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And Everything Here In Quick way!

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
Kung Fu Panda is a series of American Wuxia action-comedy movies. This initial franchise debut in 2008. And until now has two components fall...
Read more

Jack Ryan Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Are All The Details You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Ajeet Kumar -
Amazon renewed this show in April 2019, for its second season in April 2019 that came on 31st October 2019. Amazon again renewed the...
Read more

The Expanse Season 5: The Web Series Was Canceled And Was Later Picked Up Release Date Updates?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
James SA expanse of this net best series depending on the Carrie Book set. Hawk Osby and Mark Fergus made it. The web series...
Read more

Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Updates

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
After getting achievement in season one and getting exceptional IMDB critiques of 8/10, the 'rising of the shield hero season 2" is renewed. The...
Read more

Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update Here !!!

HBO Ajeet Kumar -
Euphoria, the controversial yet popular show on HBO. Grabbing a pleasant 5.5 million viewers on the platform, the show has gotten itself another season....
Read more

Letterkenny Season 9: Netflix Go To Arrive With Its Next Season Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Want to Know?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Letterkenny is a favourite Canadian parody mystery series from the author Jared Keeso and eased by utilizing Jacob Tierney. The satire series has found...
Read more

Baby season 3: Know The Cast, Plot And Release Date of The Show..!!!

Netflix Sonal Sengupta -
The famous show, Baby, is an Italian web TV series. This exciting show includes Teen drama genres. The series was first aired on 30...
Read more

The Batman, Affleck Recently Shockingly Revealed That He Will Return As The Caped Crusader In Andy Muschietti’s

Movies Santosh Yadav -
New DC fan art pictures Ana de Armas as Catwoman along with Ben Affleck's Batman. Affleck portrayed Batman in 2016's Batman v Superman and...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3: Netflix Interesting Storyline Future Update For Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here!!!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The British satire series Sex Education on its way for the next run. Observing a winning season, fans moderate their joy to another season...
Read more
© World Top Trend