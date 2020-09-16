The Last Duel: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Developments

- Advertisement -

Historical-drama has turned into one of the most popular genres in recent times. It gives the viewers a glimpse of the old times and tells stories which time has forgotten. The Last Duel is the most recent addition to this genre. According to Eric Jager’s eponymous novel, Ridley Scott directs the film. Additionally, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Nicole Holofcener adapt the book to the movie.

Previously, 20th Century Fox maintained the rights of the movie. But after the Disney-Fox merger, Walt Disney now owns the rights. Film fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release.

The Last Duel: Release Date

Initially, The Last Duel had 2 release dates. Disney wanted to show the movie to a restricted audience with this year’s Christmas day. Besides that, the worldwide release date has been on 8th January 2021. The movie was under production when the pandemic struck. Consequently, Disney stopped the filming into an indefinite part. So, for now, we’re unsure if work on the movie will begin.

At the moment, we don’t have any official confirmation for this discharge. However, speculations imply that Disney plans to keep the scheduled date. However, we don’t know whether that would be potential.

The Last Duel: Cast

About the cast, we know that the film will feature a strong ensemble cast. For the time being, we can confirm that Adam Driver and Matt Damon play the protagonists. They portray Jacques Le Gris and Jean De Carrouges, respectively. Furthermore, Jodie Comar also appears in the movie as Marguerite de Carrouges. Viewers will also have to see Ben Affleck as King Charles the sixth. Other celebrities such as Nathaniel Parker (Sir Robert D’Thibouville), Sam Hazeldine (Thomin du Bois), etc. also join the cast.

The Last Duel: Expected Plot

The Last Duel is a period drama-thriller cinema. As we have mentioned previously, the film is an adaptation of the novel. It follows Le Gris and De Carrouges, place in fourteenth-century France, best buddies in the King’s military. After returning from the war, Carrouges accuses Le Gris of the wife’s rape. The former then approaches the King of France for a mere punishment. But, the King leaves the decision to destiny and orders that the old friends duel to the death.

The Last Duel: Other Developments

At first, the movie’s future was in doubt, as speculations indicated that Disney was hesitant. However, because of the matter’s popularity, they chose to make it. The shooting started on 14th February in France, and it went on till March. Additionally, Ireland will be the next location for filming. Additionally, reports indicate that Scott had shot one-third of the movie by then. Currently, the editing function on the already shot parts is undergoing. For now, we expect the production to restart once items are secure.

