The Last Duel: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Update
The Last Duel: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Update

By- Badshah Dhiraj
The Last Duel is an upcoming historical drama film directed by Ridley Scott and produced by Jennifer Fox, Kevin J. Walsh, Ridley Scott, and Nicole Holofcener. This film is based on a 2004 book ‘The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France’ written by Eric Jager. With Matt Damon and Adam Driver since the lead actors, the movie is ready to release in October 2021 after being halted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Last Duel Release Date

Filming of The Last Duel began on February 14, 2020, and lasted till March 22, 2020, in France. It had been planned that the filming will begin in County Meath, County Wicklow, Cahir Castle, and Dublin, Ireland in March 23, 2020, to March 30, 2020. Regrettably, on March 13, 2020, Disney announced the shooting must be closed down as a result of continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Before, the movie was scheduled to be released on Christmas 2020 as a limited theatrical release and an international release on January 8, 2021. Now, The Last Duel is set to hit the screens on October 15, 2021, by 20th Century Studios.

The Last Duel Cast

The Last Duel stars Matt Damon as Jean de Carrouges, Adam Notebook as Jacques Le Gris, Harriet Walter as Nicole de Buchard, Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges, Ben Affleck as King Charles VI, Sam Hazeldine as Thomin du Bois, Nathaniel Parker as Sir Robert D’Thibouville, along with Michael McElhatton as Bernard Latour.

The Last Duel Storyline

Its story revolves around two best buddies, the Norman knight Jean de Carrouges played by Matt Damon and the squire Jacques Le Gris played by Adam Driver. As soon as they return from war, Jacques Le Gris was accused of raping his wife, Marguerite. Count Pierre Dannon determines that the two friends must fight a duel to the death. If Jacques Le Gris wins the fight, his wife will probably be burnt as a punishment because of her false accusation.

