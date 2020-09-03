Home Entertainment The Last Duel Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Upcoming Update
The Last Duel Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Upcoming Update

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Historical dramas are probably the most favourite genres of recent times. It gives viewers a glimpse of older chances and tells stories which have forgotten the point. The last duel is the most recent addition to this genre. Based mostly on the book by Eric Jagger, Ridley Scott directs the movie. Furthermore, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Nicole Holofcener adapt the e-book to the film.

Formerly, 20th century Fox had the rights to the film. However, after the Disney-Fox merger, Walt Disney now owns the rights. Film lovers eagerly await the release of the movie.

The Last Duel Release Date

This project was announced back in July 2015, together with Francis Lawrence as the manager. But after the Disney and Fox bargain, what changed. Additionally, Ridley Scott replaced Lawrence as the director. This year, Disney began the filming of this upcoming historical film in Dordogne, France. But unfortunately, the production was stopped as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Subsequently, Disney also postponed the release of the movie. The Last Duel was initially slated to release on December 25, 2020. Now, it will hit the theaters on October 15, 2021. The fantastic thing is that the shooting will restart approximately late August.

The Last Duel Cast

This historical movie will feature many great actors. So below are the cast members of The Last Duel:

  • Matt Damon as Jean de Carrouges
  • Adam Driver as Jacques Le Gris
  • Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges
  • Ben Affleck as King Charles VI
  • Harriet Walter as Nicole de Buchard
  • Nathaniel Parker as Sir Robert D’Thibouville
  • Sam Hazeldine as Thomin du Bois
  • Michael McElhatton as Bernard Latour
The Last Duel Plot

Initially, The Closing Dual had two release dates. Disney was required to show the film to a restricted audience on a 12-month Christmas day. Furthermore, the worldwide release date was January 8, 2021. The film was under production when the epidemic happened. As a result, Disney ceased the movie in an indefinite time interval. So we’re not sure now when work on the film will start.

