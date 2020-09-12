The Last Duel: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Upcoming Interesting Detail

- Advertisement -

Disney Studio has suspended production on its live-action movies’The Little Mermaid’,” Home Alone’,’The Last Duel‘,’Nightmare Alley’, and Peter Pan & Wendy’ and ‘Shrunk’ amid coronavirus outbreak. The move was just a precaution and nobody was effected on any set by the coronavirus, the studio said in a statement.

‘While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after contemplating the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we’ve chosen to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time. We’ll continue to assess the situation and resume whenever feasible,” the statement read.

- Advertisement -

Production of the Marvel Studios project “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” had come to a stop in Australia because of fears of the COVID-19 virus propagate.

Disney also closed Disneyland and California Adventure starting Saturday. Disney World in Orlando will not be open for visitors next week. The studio also postponed the March 27 release of its much-expected “Mulan” live-action remake.

The novel coronavirus originated in China’s Wuhan city in December this past year and has killed over 5,000 people and infected more than 134,000 globally. China remains the worst-hit with 3,189 deaths and 80,824 confirmed cases of the disease.

The WHO described the outbreak as a pandemic on Wednesday.

