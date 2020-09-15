The Last Duel: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Renewal Update

- Advertisement -

Adam Driver is in Discussions to join Matt Damon in the Casting of Ridley Scott’s Gothic epic The Last Duel. Fans recently got their latest look at Notebook as Kylo Ren at Star Wars: The growth of Skywalker, as the movie debuted its closing trailer before its Christmas time release. Rise of Skywalker figures to be Driver’s final film as Ren unless something surprising happens, but it is safe to say the actor will be just fine even though he is completed with all the Star Wars saga.

Indeed, Driver is currently garnering Oscar buzz for the following 2019 movie, the comedy-drama Marriage Story, which sees him co-starring with Scarlett Johansson. The driver also reports the buzzworthy forthcoming release The Report, where he plays actual life whistleblower Daniel J. Jones. The actor has also lined up a part in auteur Leos Carax’s Annette along with Marion Cotillard.

According to Variety, Driver may also be adding Scott’s new directorial effort The Last Duel for his loaded dance card. Damon was formerly announced among the film’s leads, and Driver is presently in talks for another lead part in the Disney-Fox production. Ben Affleck and Emmy-winning Killing Eve celebrity Jodie Comer will also be in the cast in supporting roles. Place in medieval France and the movie centers on a pair of knights whose bond is analyzed (Driver and Damon), as well as a young girl (Comer) fighting to live in a cruel world.

The Last Duel has not yet formally been given the green light by Disney and Fox, but when it goes ahead, it will kick off production in 2020. Reportedly, Affleck was set to star alongside his older buddy Damon among the two leads but finally took a supportive role due to scheduling conflicts with the Adrien Lyne thriller Deep Water. Damon and Affleck are co-writing the script along with Nicole Holofcener. Scott naturally has a long history with Fox but is currently working inside the Disney empire after the big merger between the two media firms.

The Last Duel was indeed already a rather exciting endeavour, awarded Scott’s involvement and the potential pairing of Damon and Affleck. They naturally won an Oscar for writing Good Will Hunting together and have been joined in film lore ever since. The addition of Driver adds to the sense of intrigue, also gives the movie a greater boost of celebrity power, as Driver is now red hot with another Star Wars picture set to hit theaters along with a set of starring roles in prestige movies. The driver has already proven himself to be a hugely versatile actor with roles at big-budget movies, smaller independent dramas, as well as comedies such as the summertime’s zombie movie The Dead, Do not Die. The Last Duel provides him with an opportunity to wield a sword once again, though this time it will be made from steel rather than laser light.

