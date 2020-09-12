The Kissing Booth 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The Kissing Booth is an American teen romantic comedy film written and directed by Vince Marcello. Kissing Booth is the adoption of the publication of the same name by Beth Reekles. The film released on Netflix on 11th May 2018 and kissing stall two was released on 24th July 2020. The film failed to impress the critics however is a huge business success.

The storyline of this film revolves around Elle who was best friends with Lee because their arrival and they almost grew up together with their moms were also close friends. To safeguard their friendship, they’ve established a few ground rules, and among them comprises Elle, not relationship Lee’s senior brother Noah.

Despite having a crush on Noah for many decades, she tries her best to keep it a secret. After she finds Noah also has feelings towards her, she wants to determine whether placing her life long friendship in peril is well worth the risk!

The Kissing Booth 3 Release Date

It had been announced on 26th July 2020 through a live stream that soon there is going to be a third party. Here’s great news for all those lovers, the film was filmed together with the second movie and now is at post-production.

The present situation of this pandemic is not likely to influence its launch. The release date hasn’t been declared yet and is expected to start in early 2021. The Kissing Booth 3 is scheduled to release in June 2021.

The Kissing Booth 3 Cast

Following the resources, all the cast from Kissing Booth two has reprised their functions. The primary form of the show includes

Joey King as Rochelle Evans

Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn

Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn

Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe Winthrop

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Marco Pena

Molly Ringwald as Mrs. Flynn

Meganee Young as Rachel

The Kissing Booth 3 Plot

Kissing Booth 2 finished with Elle finding that she has been accepted equally in Harvard and Berkeley. The next film will revolve around the decision Elle makes she must choose to head to Harvard to be with Noah or visit Berkeley as planned by Lee and her.

Despite the decision, she makes there will be consequences to take care of. While the end of the second film also revealed that Marco still has feelings for Elle, and this might spell out some trouble Elle and Noah. Also, it will be fascinating to see how Lee and Rachel’s relationship plays out.

The Kissing Booth 3 Trailer

The preview of Kissing Booth 3 is yet to be released on an official note.