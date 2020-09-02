The Kissing Booth 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Every Other Updates That You Want To Know

- Advertisement -

Everyone’s all-time favorite Elle and Noah are back with Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth Season 3”. The series gave us a memorable dose of teen play into our nerves. The rom-com drama became everybody’s favorite just after its introduction in May 2018 and became one of the best teen dramas on Netflix. The heart-warming story of Elle and Noah hit all us made us stick into this series for long. And, now when it is coming back with its new year we can’t wait to see it on displays.

The launch of the show was scheduled for next year i.e. 2021. We are aware that wait will be long and hard but the wait is going to be fruitful. Additionally, it is not likely to be dreadful since we are here with a few interesting data that you need to understand about the upcoming season of the show. Let’s take a brief look at whatsoever of them.

The Kissing Booth Season 3: What is happening inside?

- Advertisement -

From the series, we saw teenagers who are trying to solve their life specifically their love life. It is an American romantic teenage drama that made us fall for it. The third season is going to pick up from the things where it left us in the second season. We are going to get into the summer storms, and we will witness the journey of Elle.

Netflix’s description reads”She’s a secret: She got into Harvard, where her dreamy boyfriend Noah goes, and Berkeley where her BFF is going. Which route will Elle choose?”

The story is again going to be a heartwarming one and you can not deny the emotions within their nerves. The characters look so real at some points that you can’t help but feel with them. Though, it is tough to know from the description provided by Netflix what is going to happen in the third season.

But no matter what we’re again likely to feel the emotions and craziness of the characters in our nerves.

Stay Tuned!