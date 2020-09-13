The Kissing Booth 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Renewal And Other New Info

- Advertisement -

The Kissing Booth has turned into one of the most popular franchises on Netflix. Producers have announced The Kissing Booth 3, following the success of the previous two movies. It will complete The Kissing Booth trilogy and can be supposedly the concluding film. Vince Marcello, who’s composed and directed each of three installments, said that the final part will have a satisfying ending for the viewers.

Renewal And Release Updates

At a recent interview with Variety, filmmaker Vince Marcello talked about The Kissing Booth franchise along with the upcoming third installment. He explained that even though the franchise is considered a romantic comedy, the”center of it’s a coming-of-age” story. The director disclosed that The Kissing Booth 3 will be the culmination of this coming-of-age narrative, not only for Elle but also for Noah and Lee.

Marcello stated that even though their paths are entwined, each character has their travel with a pair of challenges that they need to conquer before”closing the chapter of the lives” which was adolescence and beginning their new journey into maturity.

Vince Marcello hinted that he is contemplating that the audiences’ feelings when ending the franchise. He said that he is”most enthusiastic” about providing fans a”happy and emotionally satisfying ending” into The Kissing Booth movie collection. He said that it is because of the love they’ve shown for the franchise, they deserve nothing less.

Cast

The Kissing Booth Cast Joey King as Rochelle “Elle” Evans, Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn, and Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn. The first installment was released in 2018 and gained much admiration. The Kissing Booth two was recently published in July 2020 on Netflix.

The Kissing Booth 3 was secretly shot along with the sequel in South Africa in 2019. The franchise is based on Beth Reekles’ novels of the same name. The cast also features Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Molly Ringwald, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Meganne Young, and others.

Plot

The next chapter will pick up from the prior part where Elle is torn between visiting Harvard following Noah or combine Berkeley which is her childhood fantasy, with her best friend Lee. Joe King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Molly Ringwald, and Meganne Young will be reprising their characters. The Kissing Booth 3 is presently scheduled to launch on Netflix in 2021.