The Kissing Booth 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Will This Be The Final Movie?

The Kissing Booth fans are eating this season and next. In addition to this year’s The Kissing Booth two , not only will we see Joey King, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Jacob Elordi, and many others return to the big screen in 2021, but their personalities are coming back into another form. That’s right, folks, the third publication in TKB is in the works.

The Kissing Booth writer Beth Reekles–FYI, the series initially started out as a novel– announced the news on the weekend on Instagram. The Kissing Booth 3 One Last Time is a new novel based on this third movie script and will probably be released in time for the movie’s release next year.

“I am rather excited about it and this was so much fun to write,” Reekles composed in the announcement post. “I managed to work closely together with Netflix for TKB3 and though I can’t say anything yet on the narrative (sorry!) I will tell you… it’s gonna be completely awesome. I really hope you guys love it, too.”

Release Date

But there is no exact date confirmation, but Netflix is already frozen for a 2021 release. The first installment released in 2018, and the sequel follows in 2020; now, the third installment will be lightspeed when it comes to its release.

Cast

Joey King as Rochelle “Elle” Evans

Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn

Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn

Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe Winthrop

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Marco Valentin Peña

Molly Ringwald as Mrs. Flynn

Meganne Young as Rachel

Expected Storyline

Elle’s scenario is getting more tensed because she must choose between the choices of her school. She’s the first choice to join Harvard in which his boyfriend Noad is rooting for her to shoot admission, and she has been approved. Secondly, she must pick the preferred choice of Lee in which her BFF is going.

So it will be a huge ambiguity to get Elle as she has to ax you for sure as she can’t be at both places. She also lies about her program to Lee, and this could change the whole situation of their friendship. However, if she chooses to go to Harvard, subsequently, her connection will be smooth, but if she accompanies herself by her BFF, then his relationship could be at stake.

Trailer

There’s no trailer for the upcoming flick, and we could expect in a month or two.