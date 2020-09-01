- Advertisement -

iPhone 12

The report indicates the iPhone 12 will ship in a gorgeous new colour.

Apple’s iPhone 12 will send in a dark blue colour choice, according to another report.

The report also confirms that each iPhone 12 model will probably have Face ID and encourage 5G.

coronavirus pandemic

As a result of novel coronavirus pandemic, Apple will break with convention and overlook the usual late September launch for its new iPhone models.

Apple CFO Luca Maestri confirmed during an earnings call per month ago the next iPhone will”be available a few weeks later”

than we have become accustomed to, which suggests that mid-October is going to be the earliest we can expect to receive our hands over the iPhone 12.

However, if the next iPhone does arrive, we expect a few significant changes, from new form factors and features to new colours that Apple hasn’t used before.

report

According to a report by Digitimes, Apple will market the first”dark blue” iPhone model

this fall, adding to the rainbow of colours that have appeared on the company’s flagship product over the years.

The report also notes the iPhone 12 will have several updates,”such as camera modules, screens and communications modules”

This isn’t the first time that a dim blue iPhone 12 has been hinted at.

Weinbach was a trusted Apple leaker for quite some time, and he also called the arrival of a mild green iPhone XR before it had been declared.

In other words, don’t be surprised to find a dark blue iPhone in October.

strengthening rumours

In addition to strengthening rumours of a dark blue iPhone,

the Digitimes report also asserts that Apple will send between 63-68 milliondevices this fall.

That would be a fall of 5 million units in contrast to the number of iPhone 11 units Apple shipped last year.

Of course, using a delayed launch –

– that Digitimes believes could be four to six weeks –

– Apple will have much less time to sell iPhones prior to the end of the year.

Digitimes also points to another potential relief package from the US authorities for a variable for Apple’s shipments.

iPhone 12 layout and specs

The report also backs up claims concerning the iPhone 12 layout and specs, so projecting that each”will have facial ID functionality and support mmWave 5G technology,”

and the high-end version”will be equipped with a ToF camera along with also the wide-angle lens of its back camera

will also come with sensor-shift optical image stabilization functionality.”