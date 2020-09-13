Home Technology The iPhone 12 Launch Date Has Been Delayed Due To This Novel...
The iPhone 12 Launch Date Has Been Delayed Due To This Novel Coronavirus

By- Akanksha Ranjan
The iPhone 12 launch date has been delayed due to this novel coronavirus, with Apple now expected to unveil the iPhone 12 show in mid-October.

 

The iPhone 12

A brief video leak shows us the purported design of the iPhone 12 Guru, including the substantial design changes expected for this season’s iPhone generation.

A lot of this new system is based on earlier rumours, but the back camera layout is significantly different from the leaks we’ve seen for the previous six months.

If that were a regular year, iPhone 12 preorders could have started on Friday, a couple of days after Apple’s mid-September iPhone media conference.

However, a very small pathogen ruined everything about regular life.

The novel coronavirus driven authorities to impose lockdowns and travel restrictions in the first months of the pandemic, in an attempt to contain outbreaks.

Some countries were more successful than others, however, the limitations impacted everything. The new iPhone creation was not spared ,

and Apple found itself forced to delay the production.

Apple confirmed the delays a couple of months past, signalling that the September quarter won’t include any iPhone 12 sales.

Other Apple products are expect at the show, for instance, new iPad Air and 8th-gen iPad, but the not the iPhone 12.

That is what pundits say, but we won’t know until next week.

While we wait, we have a brand-new video flow that reveals the supposed design of this iPhone 12.

YouTuber EverythingApplePro posted on Twitter a 5-second clip of this iPhone 12 Pro chassis,

a vital part of the handset which appears to affirm the phone’s closing layout.

The iPhone 12 will feature the first significant design change since the iPhone X.

Apple has dropped the curved edges of the iPhone X in favour of flatter borders like the older iPhone 5 and newer iPad Guru models.

Rumours said the new iPhone series will provide a mix between the iPhone 4 design and the iPad Guru when it comes to the metal framework,

and this video appears to confirm that.

The clip also gives us a glance in the rear panel and the main camera, and we are taking a look at cutouts for three principal sensors.

The bigger holes will hold the flash and the LiDAR sensor.

That’s the exact same extra detector that Apple introduced with the iPad Pro earlier this season,

which is used for augmen reality (AR) attributes on these devices.

The camera bump does not seem to be as notable as anticipated,

and it’s much different from earlier leaks we saw that indicated the LiDAR sensor would be much larger.

Other changes concern the SIM tray positioning, which has moved into the left side of the handset.

On the right side, there is a strange cutout that might accommodate

the extra 5G antenna that the iPhone 12 Pro requires to connect to 5G networks.

Each of four iPhone 12 handsets will offer 5G support,

which necessitates specialized elements since it is not merely a Qualcomm modem that will enable 5G connectivity.

These phones also require 5G antennas.

This could explain the new look of the handset.

The flatter edges might help Apple utilize as much inner space as

can to accommodate all the necessary elements without sacrificing battery life.

That’s only speculation at this time, especially thinking about the chassis in the video above can not be confirmed.

The display may not a feature in this clip,

but we expect it to feature the notch we’ve grown used to since the iPhone X.

Akanksha Ranjan

Hilary Swank   The show is...
