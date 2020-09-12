The Haunting of The Hill House Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Things

- Advertisement -

Netflix’s contemporary adaptation of The Haunting of Hill House was one of the most unexpected treats of 2018 TV, reimagining Shirley Jackson’s classic horror novel as a psychological, deeply terrifying family play. The story of the Crane family proved to be a closed-ended one that doesn’t demand a sequel, so instead, showrunner Mike Flanagan took the anthology approach for season 2, telling a new narrative at a completely new creepy haunted house.

Here’s what we know up to now about The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The show is based on a various iconic novel.

There’s no shortage of haunted houses in literature, and for season 2 Flanagan went a bit further back in the canon than Jackson’s 1959 novel. The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on Henry James’s The Turn of the Screw, as supported way back in early 2019 by this opaque Twitter post:

If you listen closely with the teaser clip shared, then you’ll notice a female voice reciting a passage from The Turn of the Screw: “The terrace and the entire place, the lawn and the garden beyond it, all I could see of the park, were empty with a fantastic emptiness.” Creeped out yet?

It’s likely to be even scarier than The Haunting of Hill House.

At least, if you choose Flanagan in his word. “For Henry James lovers, it’s going to be quite wild, and for men and women who aren’t familiar with his job, it is going to be unbelievably scary,” he’s promised. “I already think it’s much scarier than season 1, so I’m very excited about it.”

Inspired from the first trailer, he’s not kidding–a major element of this new season seems to be dolls. And not just any dolls, but dolls that come to life overnight. Welp.

The Haunting of Bly Manor drops on Netflix on October 9, so prepare yourself for several sleepless nights around that time.