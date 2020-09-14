The Haunting of The Hill House Season 2: Here Some Latest Updates About Cast Of New Season

- Advertisement -

The Haunting of Bly Manor cast includes several actors from The Haunting of Hill House, yet the story is entirely new. Loosely based on Henry James novella The Turn of the Screw, Mike Flanagan’s terror series follows a woman’s creepy experiences at a state home, and–if the adaption remains true to the source material–the narrative will revolve around the unreliable nature of the lead character’s viewpoint.

Flanagan is best known for directing Doctor Sleep, an adaption of Stephen King’s eponymous sequel to The Shining. Over the past several years, the American filmmaker has become among the most exciting cinematic voices in horror, along with the 10-episode The Haunting of Hill House raised his status much more. The version of Shirley Jackson’s first 1959 publication focuses on the Crain family, also takes place in both 1992 and 2018, allowing for a unique visual aesthetic. In terms of The Haunting of Bly Manor, there’ll similarly be a mix of ethnic nostalgia and supernatural terror, at least based on the official teaser trailer.

The Haunting of Hill House throw includes familiar faces such as Timothy Hutton and Carla Gugino, but it is rising star Victoria Pedretti who enjoys the show since Nell Crain, a lady who’s emotionally traumatized by her supernatural experiences. The Haunting of Bly Manor cast hasn’t been revealed in full, but there are indeed several cast members from The Haunting of Hill House who have been verified for the 2020 series. Here are the returning performers.

Victoria Pedretti As Dani Clayton

Victor Pedretti stars at The Haunting of Bly Manor as Dani Clayton, an American grandma who accepts a job from the English countryside. In The Haunting of Hill House, Pedretti portrayed Nell McCain. She appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Lulu and starred as Love Quinn in You season 2.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen As Peter

Oliver Jackson-Cohen portrays a man named Peter at The Haunting of Bly Manor. In pop culture, Jackson-Cohen is best known for portraying Luke Crain at The Haunting of Hill House and Adrian Griffin, the titular character in the 2019 movie The Invisible Man.

Henry Thomas

The Haunting of Bly Manor co-stars Henry Thomas. In the preview, he briefly appears with a stunned facial expression. Thomas depicted Young Hugh Crain in The Haunting of Hill House. He’s best known for starring as Elliott in the 1982 classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, also recently portrayed The Bartender at Doctor Sleeping.

Kate Siegel

Kate Siegel has been confirmed for The Haunting of Bly Manor. In The Haunting of Hill House, Siegel portrayed Theodora Crain. She also starred as Maddie at Hush and appeared as Sally at Gerald’s Game.