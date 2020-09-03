The Haunting Of Hill House Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything A Fan Want To Know

- Advertisement -

Back in 2018, Netflix appeared with the anthology horror series titled The Haunting Of Hill House. Mike Flanagan is the inventor of the spooky series. It’s motivated by Shirley Jackson’s book of the identical name. The show tells the story of a family who changed into Hill House for renovating it, however, they face paranormal things. The show received acclaim in the audiences and critics for this particular story, acting, and direction.

But after the huge success of the first season, Netflix decided to renew the show for season 2 back in 2019. The same team behind season 1 is coming up for the new season The Haunting Of Bly Manor. Below are the facts for year 2:

Release Date

Unfortunately, Netflix not disclosed a launch date for its second season of The Haunting Of Hill House. Also, fans are getting worried if the upcoming season might be face delay because of coronavirus outbreak like other Netflix projects. So we’ve got great news for all of you, the filming already completed this year.

The production was started from September 30, 2019, then finished back in February 2020, so it’s going to no face a delay because of the pandemic. The founder Flanagan confirmed relating to it on Twitter:

So, the second season is currently in post-production. It is verified that the episodes will release sometime this season.

Cast

Stars from the very first season will return but they will play new characters in season 2 and also new cast members also included. So below is the star cast of The Haunting Of Bly Manor:

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Peter

Victoria Pedretti as Dani

Henry ThomasKate Siegel

T’Nia Miller

Catherine Parker

Rahul Kohli as Owen

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth

Amelie Smith

Amelia Eve

Plot

The Haunting Of Bly Manor will reveal a completely different horror story and introduce new characters. It will center on the story of two orphans named Miles and Flora and their nanny who will also act as the storyteller. There is not as much information for the story of the upcoming season.