‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Bradley Whitford Confirms Season 4 Production Will Resume This Fall

By- Naveen Yadav
Fans have been waiting to dive back into Gilead’s drama ever since The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 finale aired in August 2019. The Hulu series could not adhere to its premiere program due to the COVID-19 shutdown. However, according to show’ star Bradley Whitford, the Season 4 generation is slated to start soon.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 has been scheduled to premiere in Fall 2020

The Handmaid’s Tale began principal filming for Season 4 on March 2, also was scheduled to last until August. However, if the coronavirus pandemic struck mid-March, the show was made to shut down production.

The Hulu series was originally scheduled for a dip 2020 premiere. But with just two weeks of production completed up to now, the cast and crew are going to need to picture for at about five years to get the new season ready for release.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ cast and crew have been working on Season 4 from home

In a meeting with Collider, show celebrity, producer, and approaching director, Elisabeth Moss revealed that The Handmaid’s Tale’s cast and crew attempted to work on Season 4 through quarantine. While it’s been in a restricted capacity, she said that they’ve been mapping out what production will look like once they return.

“We’ve got a manufacturing call, each week, and we have a producer call each week,” Moss said. “There are a lot of emails, a lot of Zooms, and a lot of conversations. One of the great things that our line producer has done is gone to every department and talked to them, and picked their brain and tried to figure out what their everyday process is, and exactly what they’re looking for and exactly what they have to have to feel secure, which I believe is an essential part of it.”

Also Read:   The Handmaid's Tale Season 4: Commander Lawrence's past exposed in 'terrifying' twist
