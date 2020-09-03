Home TV Series Netflix The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4: Release, Cast, Plot and many things
TV SeriesNetflix

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4: Release, Cast, Plot and many things

By- Naveen Yadav
Hulu special and award-winning series The Handmaid’s Tale has opted to continue the show with another sequel. After winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series, the show audiences are looking so much forward for Handmaid’s Tale Season 4.
As we do always, let us take a quick RECAP of The Handmaid’s Tale which will be helpful for the former viewers in addition to our newcomers.

What is The Handmaid’s Tale?

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is an American tragedy net television show created by Bruce Miller, based on the novel of the same name published in 1985 by Canadian writer Margaret Atwood. The show was ordered by the streaming service Hulu as a straight-to-series order of 10 episodes, for which production started in late 2016. The storyline comes with a dystopia following a 2nd American Civil war wherein a society subjects wealthy women, called’Handmaids’, to child-bearing slavery.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Trailer

The buzz on season 4 of”The Handmaid’s Tale” started when all Hollywood film and tv production stopped in March. The Hulu series was in limbo for a long time later. And, after waiting for a little for its status update on season 4, then a half-minute trailer has been published.
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 teaser was just like watching a slow build-up. Elizabeth Moss’s June looks more determined than ever to move Gilead forward, leaving crowds optimistic that she is only getting started. With the confirmation of the teaser, it was reported that the series wouldn’t premiere on Hulu until annually.
On the flip side, the fantastic news is that the teaser, that was mostly made up of scenes from season 3, has also revealed several new footage from year 4. Here is the teaser trailer which has been issued by Hulu originals:

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Cast and also the storyline

Represented as a good guy in the first two seasons, Nick’s story took a turn in season 3 of”The Handmaids’ Story”, when he had been sent to struggle following the Commander in Control and the ongoing war against the rebels in Chicago. He discovered that he had acted as a Gilead war all around. June is shocked to listen to the information but never gets an opportunity to face it until getting up and leaving. The teaser demonstrated that Nick could come back from the front line in season 4.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Release Date

Hulu has to specify a particular launch date, but Handmaid’s Tale is called to arrive in 2021. Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 will arrive later than previous seasons, mostly due to the shutdown of manufacturing during Hollywood in March. Season 1 of 3 happens in spring or summer. Season 4 was expected to launch in Fall 2020 following being published a couple of weeks before the last premiere of Season 3 in 2019.
That is all for the Handmaid’s Tale. Stay tuned with TeCake to know about the releasing date of the series and the latest update on upcoming seasons. Until then stay safe and keep healthy.

