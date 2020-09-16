The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4? COVID-19 Poses Release Delay!

Women Centric shows are getting hyped all around the world and there are many shows where females are on the frontline. The most anticipated one is currently is The Handmaid’s Tale, the show past its three potential seasons and the fourth year is getting more heat due to delay in its release.
However, the show was already renewed in July 2019 but there’s no progress concerning its release.
Expected Release Date
However, amid the pandemic, it’s evident that TV shows jobs aren’t handled well since the impact of Covid-19 getting increasing. There are several limitations over the conduct of filming procedures and thus displays are very likely to delay.
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 pushed to 2021 launch and we could expect the show to arrive mid-2021.
Reasons for Delay
The biggest cause of the delay is the incomplete schedule due to Covid-19, the fatal virus influenced the situation of the filming. But that is not the only motive as the frontline throw Elizabeth Moss was busy filming The Invisible Man, so she did not attend the maximum filming sessions of the series. As a result, there was a shortage of rushes for additional manufacturing phases. When she obtained free of her program busy, Covid-19 occurred and wiped out all of the probable strategies for the filming of the fourth season.
Cast
Elisabeth Moss because June Osborne
Joseph Fiennes as Commander Fred Waterford
Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford
Alexis Bledel as Dr. Emily Malek
Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo
Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia / Lydia Clements
O. T. Fagbenle as Luke Bankole
Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine
Samira Wiley as Moira Strand
Amanda Brugel as Rita
Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence