The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4? COVID-19 Poses Release Delay!

- Advertisement -

Women Centric shows are getting hyped all around the world and there are many shows where females are on the frontline. The most anticipated one is currently is The Handmaid’s Tale, the show past its three potential seasons and the fourth year is getting more heat due to delay in its release.

However, the show was already renewed in July 2019 but there’s no progress concerning its release.

Expected Release Date

- Advertisement -

However, amid the pandemic, it’s evident that TV shows jobs aren’t handled well since the impact of Covid-19 getting increasing. There are several limitations over the conduct of filming procedures and thus displays are very likely to delay.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 pushed to 2021 launch and we could expect the show to arrive mid-2021.

Reasons for Delay

The biggest cause of the delay is the incomplete schedule due to Covid-19, the fatal virus influenced the situation of the filming. But that is not the only motive as the frontline throw Elizabeth Moss was busy filming The Invisible Man, so she did not attend the maximum filming sessions of the series. As a result, there was a shortage of rushes for additional manufacturing phases. When she obtained free of her program busy, Covid-19 occurred and wiped out all of the probable strategies for the filming of the fourth season.

Cast

Elisabeth Moss because June Osborne

Joseph Fiennes as Commander Fred Waterford

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

Alexis Bledel as Dr. Emily Malek

Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia / Lydia Clements

O. T. Fagbenle as Luke Bankole

Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine

Samira Wiley as Moira Strand

Amanda Brugel as Rita

Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence