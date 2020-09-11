The Handmaid’s Tale season 4: Commander Lawrence star ‘exposes’ Gilead vulnerabilities

- Advertisement -

THE HANDMAID’S TALE season four will kick off with a noticeable crack down the middle of Gilead as those inside work out how to maintain their world safe. But, Commander Lawrence star Bradley Whitford has seemingly confirmed the conclusion of Gilead after exposing its vulnerabilities.

The Handmaid’s Tale: Ann Dowd teases Aunt Lydia narrative

The Handmaid’s Tale fans still aren’t sure whether or not Commander Lawrence (played by Bradley Whitford) is a great or a bad man. What they do understand is that he was completely faithful to June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) because she worked tirelessly for children from Gilead. However, with so many questions requiring answers, Commander Lawrence celebrity Bradley has pinpointed Gilead’s final battle.

“Lawrence is conflicted, and why he is in a position to become conflicted I think is due to Eleanor, his wife,” he detailed.

“And Julie Dretzin [Eleanor], incidentally, was just, like, absolutely ideal.

“I don’t know where he is going to land. I honestly don’t.

“I’m not looking for cute, which just makes it more terrifying for June.

The Handmaid’s Tale: Commander Lawrence star determines Gilead’s downfall (Picture: HULU)

The Handmaid’s Tale: June and Commander Lawrence can come together to combat Gilead (Image: HULU)

“I think part of this thing that’s letting [Lawrence’s] humanity to peek out a little piece is the feeling that this is not sustainable,” Bradley explained.

“I would argue it’s, at this specific moment at the start of this season, I think Gilead is vulnerable.

“Which gives meas an audience member, expect.

“But it’s very tricky to take down that arrangement,” he added to TV Line.

The Handmaid’s Tale: Aunt Lydia can arrive in June before anybody else does

The Handmaid’s Tale: June and Moira fought so hard to stay together

There will be so many people trying to reach June when the show returns next year.

But if June managed to receive 52 children from Gilead, whilst not being caught until the children were around the plane, then a whole lot more is possible.

Also, with Commander Lawrence being one of the leading figures from the making of Gilead, this could mean he’s always had the abilities to dismantle it.

Commander Lawrence may be scared of the beast he’s created and the last battle will show whether he has any human power and confidence, to put the work in.