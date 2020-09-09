Home TV Series Netflix The Handmaid's Tale: 10 Theories For Season 4 Based On The Testaments
The Handmaid’s Tale: 10 Theories For Season 4 Based On The Testaments

By- Naveen Yadav
In 2019, Margaret Atwood eventually published the sequel to her 1985 novel, The Handmaid’s Tale. Set 15 years after the events of the first publication, The Testaments focuses on the lives of two young girls, 1 residing in Canada and another in Gilead. Throughout small reasoning, it appears likely that both of these women are Offred’s daughters. The Testaments also includes the story of one of those founding Aunts of Gilead — Lydia.

Though The Testaments is set several decades before where the conclusion of year 3 left off, in case the Hulu series is going to align with all the books, some of the items from the sequel novel are likely going to be televised. However the series often strays from Margaret Atwood’s original book, so it might be that it moves in a completely different way than The Testaments. But either way, it’s fun to speculate.

10Hannah Will Become A Prospective Aunt

Among the main characters in The Testaments is a young woman raised in Gilead by a dominant Commander. This woman, known as Agnes Jemima, finally discovers her true mother was a Handmaid who tried to flee with her. Agnes Jemima might be June’s daughter Hannah in the Hulu show — who is, after all, renamed Agnes.

In The Testaments, Agnes becomes a Supplicant — a prospective Aunt — to stop from becoming married to an old Commander. This occurs shortly after Agnes goes through puberty. In the Hulu series, Agnes appears to be immediately approaching that age, so she may choose to combine the Aunts to avoid a forced marriage at a young age.

9Baby Nichole’s Identity Will Become A Secret

Baby Nichole plays a remarkably important function in The Testaments and also the Hulu series. In the former, due to Gilead’s massive requirement for her return, Nicole is given a new name and identity. This will probably occur to June’s daughter Nichole, as she’s constantly in danger of being taken back to Gilead in the series.

8Nichole Could Be Given To New Adoptive Parents

If Nichole would be to truly”evaporate” it seems improbable that Luke and Moira will be able to keep on raising her. Their faces have been all over the news and they are known to function as of June’s husband and friend, respectively. Back in The Testaments, Nicole is given to new adoptive parents to be increased in secret.

These brand new parents have been undercover Mayday operatives, but they are far less high-profile than Luke and Moira are. Nicole’s new parents manage to fly under the radar raising her till she is around sixteen.

7Aunt Lydia Will Betray Gilead

Throughout the show, lovers of The Handmaid’s Tale were perplexed by Aunt Lydia’s personality. She seems like a truly sadistic monster, however, you will find strange moments when she nearly appears to care for the Handmaids. The Testaments could explain.

In the book, Aunt Lydia is a spy for Mayday immunity and proves instrumental in bringing down Gilead. Is it that Aunt Lydia will eventually betray Gilead in the Hulu series, also?

6 June May Have Another Near-Death Experience

If fans presume that June is the”mother of Agnes and Nicole” from The Testaments afterward we understand several things about her. One, she awakens the gunshot wound she receives at the end of season 3, and 2, she will probably have another near-death experience soon. This concept comes from a file that Agnes Jemima finally finds about her Handmaid mother. It says, “Two elimination efforts made (failed). ” While June will certainly have a tough time at the seasons ahead of time, at least she will probably make it out alive.

5Fred Waterford Will Be Executed

Wishful thinking, maybe? This theory is drawn from the Historical Notes part of The Handmaid’s Tale book rather than The Testaments. In this part, Professor Pieixoto discusses it is very likely that a man named Fred Waterford was Offred’s Commander. Also, he states that”He met his end, probably shortly after the events our writer describes.” On the other hand, The Historical Notes also say that Waterford was implemented by Gilead, and at the end of year 3, he was in Canadian custody. Nonetheless, it is likely he will be extradited to Gilead or even murdered in Canada. Either way, things are not looking good for Waterford in season 4.

4Nick’s Authentic Allegiances Will Be Revealed

Nick has been an enigma in the books and the Hulu series so far. Is he a staunch supporter of Gilead or an undercover rebel? Good guy or a bad guy? Season 3 saw him leaving for the war in Chicago and since then he has been absent from the sequence. A small note also said in the Ancient Notes segment of The Handmaid’s Tale can provide fans a hint regarding Nick’s true character:

3The Pearl Girls Will Make An Appearance

An intriguing group of people in The Testaments still haven’t been observed in the Hulu series. The Pearl Girls, young Aunts-in-training, are sent to do”missionary” work in different parts of the earth. Their job would be to convince women to come back with them to Gilead. The Pearl Girls are a very fascinating yet creepy part of Gilead society, and lovers can’t help but wonder whether they will take a look in season 4.

2 June Will Go Underground With Mayday

Season 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale ended with June in a fairly desperate situation, with only suffered a gunshot wound. While she will likely survive, it appears unlikely that she can return to normal life as a Handmaid later smuggling 52 children out of Gilead.

1Gilead Will Begin To Crack

Fans of The Handmaid’s Tale will be happy to know The Testaments were composed to demonstrate how the totalitarian government of Gilead eventually drops. Although season 4 seems to be set a little earlier than this, the cracks will likely begin to show. Mayday will be more significant than ever, and new technology might even emerge which will result in Gilead’s ultimate collapse.

