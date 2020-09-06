- Advertisement -

The Green List got smaller, even for Europeans.

August 31, “everyday precautions” and an inexperienced “security status score”, says the authorities apply to Estonia, Finland, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Slovakia The Green List got smaller, even for Europeans..

With the EU COVID seesaw, this could alternate at any time.

Latvia’s red list became notable-sized in the past days.

The list from the Latvian Centre for Disease Prevention and Control shows pink and yellow international locations, with infections above the required threshold of 25 cases per 100,000 not The Green.

Some 25 European red list countries consist of Austria, Belgium, France, Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. They are labeled as a “Serious threat to public fitness”.

Even individuals who transit these nations need to quarantine on the go back. The nation “discourages” tour to those places.

Map of pink listing countries in Europe EU and international journey bans regulations in Lithuania not The Green…

A map of “crimson painted” international locations indicates Lithuania’s KORONA STOP government internet site.

The pink listing of countries grew on August 31, with vacationers from Belarus, Italy, Slovenia, and Slovakia, now also facing obligatory self-isolation on arrival.

Norway, Lithuania, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, and Latvia are the simplest EU/Schengen countries at the green listing, because of less than 16 instances/one hundred,000 in the last 14 days. Face no quarantine requirement.