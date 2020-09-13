- Advertisement -

The Green family in Wales was walking across the shore when they found a slice of sea debris covered in gooseneck barnacles.

The Green family

- Advertisement -

The barnacles are a delicacy in Spain and Portugal and can demand prices upwards of $125 per pound.

Martyn Green said he and his family are planning on maintaining

the location of their discovery personal to avoid unwanted intruders Assessing the beaches in hopes of earning money.

When I told you that someone walking around the beach found $65,000 value of something you’d probably assume

that it was a fancy gold watch or a specially extravagant piece of jewellery.

Well, a family in the UK stumbled across a fortune during their recent trip to a beach.

However, it wasn’t in precious stone or gold, it was in countless hundreds of tiny sea monsters known as goose-necked barnacles.

not one for high-end seafood joints, so I’d no idea that these things are such a delicacy,

but they could fetch ridiculously substantial rates.

The tiny shellfish can demand upwards of $125 a pound.

Green family found roughly 2,000 of these just lying on the beach.

This particular species of sea monster is notoriously hard to discover,

and fishers have gone to extreme measures to obtain them due to their exceptionally high sale price.

The barnacles are a high-end delicacy in Spain and Portugal,

which is what helps to push their prices so high.

These special barnacles were discovered locked tight from a large piece of ocean debris which had managed to find its way into the shore.

Green told local reporters that he was intending on keeping the location where he discovered

barnacles a key to prevent treasure seekers out of descending on the area.

On the other hand, the original reports of Green’s discovery don’t create any particular note about if he picked the barnacles

and, if he did when he was able to obtain a purchaser for 2,000 of those tiny critters.

The thing about fish (that I am sure you know) is that freshness is a significant element in how good it tastes.

It’s unclear how long these barnacles were left lying around the shore,

the number of these were still living, and if any of them were edible.

You would have to imagine any respectable fish trader would turn their nose up at pricey barnacles that might

have been baking in sunlight for days before anyone noticed.

Whatever the circumstance,

the Green family definitely stumbled upon a fortune,

or at least a bunch of sea creatures that, if fresh, would have fetched a high price.

Perhaps Green will perform a bit of diving today

and find the true motherlode of gooseneck barnacles and eventually become a barnacle billionaire.