The Grand Tour Season 4: What Happened To The Madagascar Special?

By- Naveen Yadav
It was a sad day once the much-loved trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May explained in the last episode of The Grand Tour season 3 that the series would be embracing a’sspecials-only’ arrangement. No studio, no racetrack without any challenges. It seemed as if the times of regular programming which were brought across from their former network — along with also a career which spanned 25 seasons jointly — had eventually concluded. It got many people asking, is The Grand Tour year 4 canceled?

Well, yes, as we knew it before. But not completely. Here is what we know so far about The Grand Tour season 4, and what’s more the Madagascar special.

What is replacing The Grand Tour season 4?

Initially, two one-off specials every year. Producer Andy Wilman, when speaking with DriveTribe, promised feature-length episodes shot in the far corners of the planet together with the three amigos doing what they do best.

That concept kicked off last December with the very first installment of the new format — The Grand Tour Presents Seamen, in which Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond went through Cambodia and Vietnam by ship.

As we enter the latter half of 2020, however, and with the very first installment now well and truly from the rearview mirror, it left us questioning if the second special would ever make it to Amazon Prime Video this side of Christmas.

Amazon Prime VideoWhat’s episode 2 of The Grand Tour Presents about?

The Grand Tour Presents, as it is currently known, finished filming in Madagascar and the nearby French island of La Réunion late last year for the next episode of season 4.

Jeremy Clarkson told GlobalNews the next episode” starts in La Réunion and ends largely in Madagascar. We began on the very same beach a Scotsman was eaten the other day.” (Clarkson is speaking to a British citizen who had been assaulted and murdered by a tiger shark at November 2019).

Other than this, we don’t know much about the next episode. A couple of reports state the trio has been’marooned’ on a tropical island miles away from their crew.

In March of 2020, The Grand Tour Presents had lined up the filming of the third special in Russia, but uncertainty around the international pandemic quickly ceased production in its tracks. Wilman verified that the team will now have to”wait for the snow again and go next year.”

The third episode of The Grand Tour season 4 was thus inevitably delayed.

When is the next episode of season 4 coming to Amazon Prime Video?

Following the Seaman particular, the next episode of The Grand Tour Presents will return into Amazon Prime Video in the latter half of 2020. As for a specific release date? Well, that remains to be confirmed according to the tweet above. We will likely see a November/December release, as is the typical modus operandi for Prime Video in previous decades.

It’s highly improbable, however, that the next episode of this new format will be seen for a while.

James May reiterated the need for patience in a recent interview with The Sun. “The effects of lockdown on making TV shows is that we have to retract our ambitions for traveling,” he explained. The team”would rather wait a bit longer rather than running it for the sake of it and coming out with something half-arsed.”

Naveen Yadav
