The Good Fight Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Know

‘The Good Fight’, a legal drama on CBS All Access, has been cut unexpectedly short for its fourth season, because of a halt in production brought about by this coronavirus lockdown. But with that statement came the good news that the series has already been renewed for a fifth season, allowing it to extend the story it started inquiring in Season 4.

The Fantastic Fight Season 5 Official Release Date

There’s no official statement of the release date of The Good Fight Season 5. The hope is for the show to return back in 2021. Stay tuned for further updates!

The Fantastic Fight Season 5 — Who Is From The Cast?

The show has a broadcast of supporting cast members and recurring stable of opposing counsel, customers, police officers, FBI agents, judges, and politicians.

We can expect to see Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart, Cush Jumbo as Lucca Quinn, Nyambi Nyambi as Jay DiPersia, Delroy Lindo Adrian Boseman, Audra McDonald as Liz Lawrence, Sarah Steele as Marissa Gold, Michael Boatman as Julius Cain, Zach Grenier as David Lee, John Larroquette as Gavin Firth and Hugh Dancy as Caleb Garlin.

Considering that the format of this series, we can expect to find a couple more familiar and unfamiliar faces at the upcoming season, either of which hasn’t been verified yet.

Plot

After their parent company STR Laurie forced Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart to layoff 20 per cent of their workers, the partners tried to repurchase their share and regain control. But a minor technicality in their contract implies they could not do that — not without raising at least $80 million, leaving the company more helplessly under the thumb of STR Laurie than ever before. At the meanwhile, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) is still trying to expose Memo 618 — and Julius Cain (Michael Boatman) may have just gotten caught in the crossfire — something that will probably be researched in Season 5.