The Goldbergs Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Hints From The Creators And About Its Arrival Update?

- Advertisement -

The Goldbergs Season 8 got renewed on May 21, 2020, and will premiere on ABC. The series is an American sitcom that debuted on ABC on September 24, 2013, and has since successfully delivered seven seasons. Made by Adam F. Goldberg, the show received critical acclaim for each season due to its outstanding writing and a powerful cast.

- Advertisement -

The Goldbergs received lots of calls to continually renew the show from the critics and the general public. And now with the eighth season on board, here is what we know up to now about it.

The Goldbergs Season 8 Release Date

The season will premiere in fall 2020 or 2021. But a fixed release date has not yet been revealed.

The executive producer of the show Doug Robinson explained that the production for the upcoming period is scheduled to start in August. The cast and crew will take all the necessary precautions on the place to avoid any outbreak of COVID-19.

The Goldbergs Season 8 Episode Count

Season 8 is likely to possess 25 episodes rather than the standard 24. Since the last episode of season 7 stayed unproduced on account of this COVID-19 pandemic, so it will be added to the eighth season.

However, the last episode would not be the premier event as The Goldbergs series will continue its tradition of paying homage to some film from the season premiere. This season is going to pay tribute to the 1980 film.

The Goldbergs Season 8 Cast Details

The throw of the eighth year will probably include the following —

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg

Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg

Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg

Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg

Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg

Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz

George Segal as Albert Solomon

Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim

Stephanie Katherine as Emmy Mirsky

Jacob Hopkins as Chad Kremp

Jennifer Irwin as Virginia Kremp

The Goldbergs Season 8 Expected Plot

The household series shows the youth and family life of their showrunner. The day-to-day activities of the Goldberg loved ones are shown. The story is told from the eyes of the youngest Goldberg, Adam.

In season 8, the lifestyles of Goldberg will be shown in the perspective of Adam, that is now a teenager. He’ll probably investigate his relationship with his girlfriend Brea.

Also, we can view Beverly with her overprotective character towards the kids, and Murray could grow to be a bit more social.