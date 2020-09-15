The First Stimulus Check Tends To Be The Last

- Advertisement -

The possibility of Congress passing a new stimulus bill to help address the continuing effects of the coronavirus pandemic has now all but dropped, depending on the latest remarks from members of both parties.

Likely, we won’t get a brand new stimulus bill until after the November presidential election, at the earliest.

This is compared to the bipartisanship that characterized passing of this $2.2 trillion CARES Act six months ago — at the moment, the most significant stimulus package in the US history.

Second Stimulus Check: how long will we have to wait to receive payment

Stimulus: Negotiations over stimulation

Negotiations over a new stimulation bill to provide more substantial relief to companies and individuals still struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic have broken down to the point that things are becoming a little reminiscent of the online meme constituting two Spidermen pointing at each other. While the two parties in Congress throw blame at one another, though, one thing is pretty clear at this stage: It is all but sure that there won’t be another stimulus bill, which means no new stimulus checks either, until sometime after the November presidential election.

In the earliest.”We do not want to go home with no bill, but do not be a inexpensive date,” House Majority leader Nancy Pelosi reportedly told Democratic members on a conference call Thursday.

“When you are in a negotiation, the final place to get weak knees is at the end”. If legislation did not get drafted and also make it through both chambers of Congress before a particular stage. It was likely to find itself stuck in a state of suspended animation. That the closer things got to the height of election year — where good legislation belongs to die.

Prime Directive of the election

This is the stage on the calendar, in other words, when there is a minimum incentive for both sides to try and accommodate another. Such comity runs counter to the Prime Directive of the election — success first, good sportsmanship later.”The Republicans are underestimating the extent to which the CARES Act propped up the American economy,” Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii informed CNN.

“There’s nothing we could do about it if they don’t want to arrive at the table. However, I do think they have been lulled into a false sense of safety due to the critical actions we took earlier. That amount of fiscal support is not going to be around in the fall.”North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer, meanwhile, taken back that Democrats feel advantaged rather than having a deal. It helps them try and make a case to voters that Republicans aren’t working for them.

Americans are out of work

“They benefit from not having a deal,” Cramer said. Setting aside the public health costs related to the coronavirus pandemic, the financial needs are just continuing to rise. Tens of millions of Americans are out of work. And whole business sectors such as travel, hospitality. And also the restaurant industry have been on a kind of life support for weeks.

Trump Wishes Next Stimulus Check To Cost More Than $1,200

“I am worried about another round of layoffs as companies run out that cash. And, honestly, I think this is exactly what some Democrats are relying. Bad financial news in October that assists them in November,” Senate Small Business Chairman Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, told CNN. “Now, I believe rank-and-file members wish to do something, but the congressional leadership is considering what assists them in November.”