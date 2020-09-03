The Family Man Season 2’s Release In Oct, Renewal Of Season 3 And Other Updates

- Advertisement -

The Family Man Season 2 is a highly expected Indian action drama web television series fans have been waiting for the last few months. The release date for the next season is yet to be released, but fans can not hold their patience in speculating what they can see following.

Fans expected The Family Man Season 2 would be released in September 2020. This speculation was based on an Instagram article shared by the series’ lead star, Manoj Bajpayee. However, the release of the second season seems harsh in this year based on the current country’s health condition.

The making of The Family Man Season 2 was changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The majority of the tv, net series, and movie projects were stopped or postponed for an extended time.

According to some sources, The Family Man Season 2 is likely to be out in October this year. However, there’s absolutely no confirmation from the series creators or Amazon Prime Video. The release is subjected to be postponed dependent on the present country’s health situation.

Manoj Bajpayee has revealed in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama precisely what the viewers can expect from The Family Man Season 2. “Family Man is already shot. It’s getting edited currently. However, the editing process is slow due to the lockdown as it is all happening online,” Manoj Bajpayee said.

“The report that’s coming in is great. I am so pleased. It (Family Man Season 2) will be larger and better than far I can assure you. The new entry is going to Samantha Prabhu (Samantha Akkineni) from South and she is going to be the most recent addition to our show,” the actor added.

Fans must rejoice as The Family Man Season 3 has been renewed through the lockdown. The renewal for the next season was done before the release of Season 2. The creators Krishna D K and Raj Nidimoru are currently conceptualizing the next season. They are attempting to comprehend the plot, which will make sense in the not too near future.

The Family Man Season 2 is likely to be out anytime in the upcoming months. Stay tuned to World Top Trend to find the most recent updates online TV series.