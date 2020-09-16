The Elder Scrolls 6: Why the Orcs Could Have a Huge Role in Upcoming Season

- Advertisement -

The Elder Scrolls 6 is Supposed to be set in the provinces of High Rock, home of the Bretons; Hammerfell, home of the Redguards; and the once-thought lost continent of Yokuda, where the Redguards originated. Although fans might guess that this choice of placing could place the Bretons and Redguards in the spotlight, the lore of this area hints it could mean big things are in store for the Orcs of Tamriel.

The History Of The Orcs

If Yokuda is a part of this setting, not only could the Redguards face issues from the Altmer into the south, but the match may see the return of the Lefthanded Elves. This might suggest that true elves could play a massive role, but that means overlooking one crucial fact: that the orc’s political position in recent decades.



It was not a threat from elves of any kind, but that led Hammerfell to join forces with High Rock previously. The establishment of the Orsimer nation of Orsinium at the First Era was the very first time that the two provinces collaborated in an attempt to take the brand new city. Their attempt ultimately failed, and it is possible that if the military dominance of Hammerfell has been weakened by recent events at the lore, the Orcs will take the chance to expand their land.

First, the Orcs could realize that cooperation with the Aldmeri Dominion serves their interests whenever they’re technically an ally of the Empire. Secondly, the fracturing of the Empire under the Mede Dynasty will stunt the Orcs of the pathway into mainstream culture, causing them to concentrate on expanding their land instead.

New Orsinium

Orsinium continues to be sacked and rebuilt many times in its history, and it’s been demonstrated that Breton and Redguard forces sacked the city once again through the early Fourth Era. Afterward, it was rebuilt at the Dragontail Mountains, which provides Bethesda a fantastic chance to present players with an entirely different Orsinium into the one observed in The Elder Scrolls Online and to produce the plight of the Orcs against their human neighbors far more sympathetic.

Playing a Redguard, a High Elf, or an Orc may feel more natural in the next game than it did in Skyrim, where the focus was more heavily on the province as the Nord homeland in either the advertising and match itself. Without news from Bethesda, fans can only assume, but a lot of them will be expecting to see more of this Orcs in The Elder Scrolls 6.

The Elder Scrolls 6 is currently in development.