While it’s still a long way off, The Elder Scrolls 6 may feature a tribute to a deceased lover. Nothing was set in stone yet, but Bethesda has officially responded to a request from the fan’s girlfriend, together with the company requesting further particulars about the fan, although not being able to promise the inclusion in an official capacity.

The fan in question would be Colton ‘Colt’ Meredith, whose closing Facebook post before his death stated he could”give up anything to be in Skyrim. “Meredith committed suicide shortly after. Meredith’s girlfriend, Raven Ash, uploaded a screenshot of the article to Twitter, as well as images of Meredith, recreated in Skyrim employing the character creator.

Ash’s tweets shortly went viral, garnering attention, and a positive reaction from fans of this show. On September 5, Ash shared the answer out of Bethesda’s official Twitter accounts, thanking everyone for their help in getting the situation detected, but acknowledging that nothing was guaranteed to occur as of today. Additional replies have advocated Bethesda to execute Meredith in the sport and earned an outpouring of assistance.

A follow-up tweet comprised the body of an email sent to Bethesda, which advocated the company to utilize the prospective execution to increase suicide awareness, potentially with a line like”You’re not alone, be sure to reach out for help if you want it,” and thanked the company for contemplating it. “If it will help even on individual it is so well worth it,” the text of this Tweet reads.

Bethesda has implemented fans to its games in the past, and there is already a confirmation that Skyrim Grandma Shirley Curry is going to be inserted to Elder Scrolls 6. Therefore, it is not from the question the tribute to Meredith will make it in the game, and when it enthusiasts are receptive enough to the idea, Bethesda may very well proceed with it.

Of course, things change and Elder Scrolls 6 won’t launch for a couple of decades, judging by Bethesda’s silence on the project, along with the simple fact that Starfield will release first. It is understandable, then, that Bethesda can’t promise the addition will be made, even if it’s a wonderful way to pay homage to a fan. Its unlikely fans will know how — or if — Meredith is going to be contained in the match until it releases.