The Elder Scrolls 6: Gamepay And It Could Explore Hammerfell and the Sinistral Elves

By- Anand mohan
The Elder Scrolls 6 is one of the most anticipated games of the upcoming decade. However, with little information from Bethesda because of the launch of this game’s teaser trailer in 2018, the Skyrim sequel will need to deliver a massive world to explore that feels as wealthy and first since Skyrim did nearly ten decades back.

The Elder Scrolls 6 is rumored to take place at least partly in the province of Hammerfell, home to the Redguards. Much like Skyrim, but the country has a very long history and has conflicted with many unique races throughout the years. The Sinistral Elves, AKA the Lefthanded Elves, were enemies of the Redguards’ forebearers for thousands of years until they had been driven to extinction. Many players will be hoping to find out more about this ancient Mer and their culture, but there is one big problem Bethesda may face introducing them into the game.

The Lefthanded Elves

The Lefthanded Elves came from the western continent of Yokudathe same place the Redguards themselves initially hailed from earlier their swift conquest of Hammerfell. The Yokudan-Sinistral War ended in critical defeat for the Elves, and the few of those that survived are indicated to have died while the continent sank to the sea following the Redguard arrived on Tamriel. The Yokudans, the forebears to the Redguards, exterminated each of the Elven settlements in Hammerfell upon arriving, committing atrocities that led their descendants to stop speaking of these entirely.

The Extinct Elves Of The Elder Scrolls

However, there’s one huge issue with Bethesda putting players in a province where, under the outside, they could learn about an extinct race of Elves — it has been done previously. The Dwemer and the Snow Elves were both Elven races in Skyrim where the participant learned about their history through their surroundings and investigating ruins. This kind of environmental storytelling functions nicely in The Elder Scrolls collection.

The Elder Scrolls 6 has enormous shoes to fill and will have to walk the line between satisfying player expectations and becoming too predictable. The Lefthanded Elves, however, are only one interesting facet of Hammerfell and its history, and fans will be eager to see what the province has in store if it is supported as the surroundings for The Elder Scrolls 6.

