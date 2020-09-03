- Advertisement -

The dream of semi automatic wireless charging is now being accomplished,

and now there’s a fantastic new accessory that lets you recharge your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers from 1 foot off.

It’s called the PowerCast Wireless Charging Grip + PowerSpot Wireless Power Transmitter Bundle Pack, and it just recently started on Amazon.

We’re one of the first sites in the world to tell you about this wonderful new Nintendo Switch accessory, but there is a fantastic chance it’ll sell out soon now that the cat is out of the bag.

If you’ve been searching and searching for a Nintendo Switch recently, we’ve got some fantastic news and some bad news for you now.

Switch units have been sold out almost everywhere because the coronavirus pandemic start,

but Amazon now has an inventory that ships out straight away.

The bad news, however, is that costs are still pretty inflate,

so in the event that you would like a Change anytime soon, you will need to cough up some extra money to get it.

Whether you’re ordering a Nintendo Switch console via the link above or you already have you, there’s a new attachment which was released for the Change,

and then you need to check it out. It may just be the coolest Nintendo Switch accessory that has been created.

No, we are not referring to best selling Nintendo Switch accessory bundles or screen protectors, though you should probably consider those too.

We are talking about the brand new PowerCast Wireless Fixing Grip + PowerSpot Wireless Power Transmitter Bundle Pack,

which is like nothing you’ve ever noticed before.automatic

The new PowerSpot package by PowerCast is a wireless charger for your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers.

Nonetheless, it’s not like some other wireless chargers you could get already on your smartphone.

These chargers require you to set your phone straight on a stand or mat and make contact to bill.

The PowerSpot Wireless Power Transmitter is a longe-range wireless charger rather,

which means it’s going to recharge your Joy-Cons wirelessly through the air from around 1 foot off!

Put the PowerSpot Wireless Power Transmitter on a coffee table in front of you,

and you’ll be able to recharge your Nintendo Switch controllers the whole time you playwithout worrying at all about cables.

You may even select up additional Wireless Charging Grips to recharge more than 1 set of Joy-Cons at one time. It’s amazing,

and it will almost surely sell out now that we have let the cat out of the bag.

Catch a bundle as you can!

Here is the critical info supplie by PowerSpot about the Amazon product page: