The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And everything You Must Know!!

- Advertisement -

Another American cartoon series’ season was renewed by Netflix for fans who like to watch and eagerly waiting for the release of another season of the”Dragon Prince Season 4“.

Yes, this is true. The American dream computer-animated web-television series has been revived. On July 24′ 2020, in Comic-Con’s virtual event, the team at Wonderstorm announced the renewal of its hit Netflix fantasy show, ” The Dragon Prince, to get a fourth season. Following the finale of season 2, The Dragon Prince lovers were left breathless that what’s coming next? The principal group of personality is split up!

- Advertisement -

So finally it’s here! The Dragon Prince season 3 trailer provides fans new appearances at all their favorite characters and some truly amazing and inspiring visuals. The inventor of the series Ehasz said, ‘We sense, of course, amazingly thankful, incredibly thankful to the fans and the community who have been passionate’. And frankly, after Season 3, the swell of passion and love around the series, the amount of art and talk online and people, by the way, really politely telling Netflix how badly they wanted that story to last was so inspiring, and it worked!”

The Dragon Prince, created for Netflix by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond and produced by Wonderstorm and revived by Bardel Entertainment is an American fantasy computer-animated web tv show. It is the first season premiered on September 14, 2k18, the second season was released on February 15, 2k19, and the third season on November 22, 2k19. The country of origin is the United States and the original language is English. Three seasons are released with 27 episodes.

Release date

The Dragon Prince season 4 has been revived on 24th July 2020. Although we do not have any additional confirmation about the specific release date of The Dragon Prince season 4. But we guarantee that we can’t see the upcoming season before 2021.

Stars Featuring In Season 4

Racquel Belmonte as Claudia

Jack DeSensa as Callum

Jason Simpson as Viren

Sasha Rojen as Ezran

Paula Burrows as Rayla

The plot

The storyline of the series lays in a dream world. The fictional world of Xadia is full of dragons, elves, and humans. However, since humans aren’t capable of using magic power, they intend to use dark magic for self-fulfillment.

In previous seasons we found that a dark magician Viren announced a war against the dragon king of Xadia. Though he failed in killing the dragon eggs succeeded in killing the dragon king.

In The Dragon Prince season 4, we might see a war between dragon prince Zym and also the dark magician Viren. Zym will aim to take revenge for the death of the dad. Furthermore, we can presume that the war will be stopped by the interference of Rayla, Callum, and Ezran. Although it is our assumption. The upcoming season will be filled with turns and twists along with an exciting series of new events.