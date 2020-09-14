Home Entertainment The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot All Latest Information...
The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot All Latest Information And More.

By- Alok Chand
The Dragon Prince Season 4, The Dragon Prince, is an American Fantasy computer-animated web television Show created by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond for Netflix. The genre of the show includes fantasy, adventure, action, comedy, and drama.

The Dragon Prince Season 4

The setting of the dragon prince is fictitious. It’s founded on the property of Xadia- A magical land, and the magic here comes in six prime sources: the sun, moon, stars, sky, earth, and sea.

When people get to know about such magical, they produce seventh magic as dark magic and start invading unique magical creatures that finally contribute to a War between Xadia and human kingdoms.

Meanwhile, three children from opposite sides of the battle – 2 princes and one elf- discover a secret that may change everything, and they opt to align with forces and go on an epic journey from the goals of restoring the peace was bothered in both the worlds.

Netflix has taken show for the entire saga of seven seasons with nine episodes in each season.

Release Date of The Dragon Prince Season 4

We can say that Netflix confirms the fourth year’s arrival. However, there’s been no official statement for the release date of the Dragon Prince Season 4. It also might get delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, but we’re hoping shortly, the makers will release the trailer or teaser for those fans who’ve been waiting for the series Dragon Prince 4 excitingly.

• Paula Burrows as Rayla

• Sasha Rojen as Ezran

• Jack Desensa as Callum

• Jason Simpson as Viren

• Racquel Belmonte as Claudia

Plot For Your Dragon Prince Season 4

In the last season, we found that everything went well in the end, with Zym’s mother waking up and building friendships with elves and humans once again. Claudia is reviving her daddy, and Viren is becoming concerned about the fate of Aaron’s.

We might see an exceptional struggle of Aarovos from Claudia, Viruses, and Magic. Ezra will be the king, along with his buddies. The fourth season would be a mix of suspense, mystery, action, and drama.

Alok Chand

